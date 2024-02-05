Cabinet Door Factory Launches Exciting New Range of Custom Cabinet Doors and Drawer Front Styles

"Our new range of custom cabinet doors and drawer front styles is a testament to our superior craftsmanship and our dedication to modern designs." Post this

Complementing this line, the Mini Shaker Cabinet Door and Mini Shaker Drawer Front series bring a timeless charm to the Cabinet Door Factory's offerings. Known for their classic design with a Mitered Joint and a 1/4" Center Panel, these products exemplify versatility. The horizontal panel grain of the drawer fronts perfectly aligns with the doors, creating a harmonious look. Available in a wide array of sizes and wood species, these products also offer finishing options including a "No Finish" for a natural look or a "Natural Clear Finish" for added protection and shine. For those preferring painted surfaces, there are options available in a range of Sherwin-Williams colors. The Mini Shaker series is an ideal choice for those embarking on home renovations, new constructions, or seeking stylish and timeless cabinet replacements.

"Our new range of custom cabinet doors and drawer front styles is a testament to our superior craftsmanship and our dedication to modern designs," says owner Donovan Thornhill. "We will continue to expand our offering and provide innovative styles that meet the needs of our customers in 2024 and beyond." Each of these products is custom-made to order, ensuring a perfect fit for a variety of applications including kitchen renovations, new constructions, or as stylish replacements. The Cabinet Door Factory stands by its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, offering these new products in a range of finishes and colors.

For more information about these new products or to place an order, contact Cabinet Door Factory at [email protected] or call 928-474-9425.

About Cabinet Door Factory:

Located in the Ponderosa Pine Forest of Northern Arizona, Cabinet Door Factory has been manufacturing high-quality custom cabinet doors since 1980. As one of the largest cabinet door manufacturers in the western U.S., we are a family-owned business that has grown from a humble husband and wife team into a robust team of over 50 skilled professionals.

Over the past 30+ years, we have supplied millions of cabinet doors to the industry, catering to hundreds of quality cabinet makers nationwide. Our expertise in traditional cope & stick and mitered doors, along with a wide selection of wood types, positions us as a leader in the field.

