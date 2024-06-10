CabinetDoors.com Expands Selection with New Sherwin-Williams Paint Colors

"With these new Sherwin Williams paint colors, we are not only offering more choices but also staying true to the latest design trends. We want our customers to feel confident that they are getting the most stylish and up-to-date options for their cabinets." Post this

"Our goal is to provide our customers with the best options for their home projects," says CabinetDoors.com owner and CEO, Donovan Hill. "With these new Sherwin Williams paint colors, we are not only offering more choices but also staying true to the latest design trends. We want our customers to feel confident that they are getting the most stylish and up-to-date options for their cabinets."

We're proud to offer an expanded palette of premium Sherwin-Williams paint colors to give your cabinets a fresh, stylish look. Here are the latest additions:

Extra White (SW 7006): Crisp and clean, perfect for a modern, bright finish.

Pure White (SW 7005): A timeless white with a soft touch.

Alabaster (SW 7008): A soft, warm white that adds a touch of elegance.

Creamy (SW 7012): A cozy, inviting off-white with a hint of warmth.

Accessible Beige (SW 7036): A versatile, neutral beige that complements any decor.

Agreeable Gray (SW 7029): A balanced, neutral gray that works in any room.

Repose Gray (SW 7015): A popular, neutral gray that works in any room.

Mindful Gray (SW 7016): A subtle, balanced gray with a hint of warmth.

Dorian Gray (SW 7017): A deeper gray with a rich, classic appeal.

(SW 7017): A deeper gray with a rich, classic appeal. Argos (SW 7065): A cool, sophisticated gray for a sleek, contemporary feel.

Software (SW 7074): A modern, muted blue-gray for a stylish touch.

Poolhouse (SW 7603): A tranquil blue-green that evokes a sense of calm.

Gale Force (SW 7605): A bold, dramatic navy that adds depth and sophistication.

(SW 7605): A bold, dramatic navy that adds depth and sophistication. In The Navy (SW 9178): A deep, bold navy perfect for a dramatic touch.

Tricorn Black (SW 6258): A timeless, classic black for a sleek finish.

We understand how important timely delivery is for your projects. That's why we've optimized our processes to reduce the lead time for our painted cabinet doors. You can expect your beautifully painted doors to ship in just 4-6 weeks, plus shipping time. This means you'll be able to complete your renovations and upgrades faster than ever.

For additional information, please contact (800) 342-1010 or email us at [email protected].

About CabinetDoors.com:

CabinetDoors.com is a division of Western Cabinet Doors, Inc., a company with over 40 years of experience crafting custom doors for cabinets. With the advent of the Internet, these pioneers recognized an ideal opportunity to make finding and buying doors easier for everyone. The combination of their expertise with the convenience of eCommerce has helped thousands of customers spruce up outdated spaces and add lasting value to their homes. To get started, please visit https://www.cabinetdoors.com/ today.

Media Contact

Donovan Thornhill, CabinetDoors.com, 1 (800) 342-1010, [email protected], https://www.cabinetdoors.com/

SOURCE CabinetDoors.com