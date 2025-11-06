CabinetDoors.com introduces four new modern cabinet door styles with matching drawer fronts

"With the Quincy, Safford, Sutton, and Everett doors, we've paired our most requested profiles with matching drawer fronts and glass-ready options. It's an easy, end-to-end path to a finished look, whether you're refreshing a few cabinets or planning a full renovation." Post this

What's new:

Four coordinated styles: Each design is offered as a standard door, painted door, glass-ready door, painted glass-ready door, and matching drawer front.

Finish flexibility: Choose natural wood for stain or site finishing, or select factory-painted options in popular Sherwin-Williams ® colors for a crisp, ready-to-install look.

colors for a crisp, ready-to-install look. Project-ready pairings: Mix standard and glass-ready doors to showcase dishware or brighten sightlines, while matching drawer fronts complete the set.

Style highlights:

Quincy Door: A slim-rail Shaker with a mitered frame and inset center panel; features 2¼" stiles/rails and a subtle 1" outside detail for a crisp, modern-meets-transitional look.

Safford Door: Mitered construction with a wide decorative frame surrounding an inset center panel; 3" stiles/rails and a popular molding profile deliver a refined, classic presence.

Sutton Door: A transitional, mitered design with a wide decorative frame and inset center panel; its 3" stiles/rails echo timeless styling while pairing easily with contemporary spaces. (Everett's "inset" counterpart.)

Everett Door: Classic raised-panel door built with a mitered joint; the wide frame with scoop-beveled detail and raised center panel creates a traditional, high-end look. (Sutton offers the same aesthetic with an inset panel.)

All four new cabinet door styles are available now. Configure sizes, select finishes, and order directly at CabinetDoors.com.

About CabinetDoors.com:

CabinetDoors.com is a division of Western Cabinet Doors, Inc., a company with over 40 years of experience crafting custom doors for cabinets. With the advent of the Internet, these pioneers recognized an ideal opportunity to make finding and buying doors easier for everyone. The combination of their expertise with the convenience of eCommerce has helped thousands of customers spruce up outdated spaces and add lasting value to their homes. To get started, visit https://www.cabinetdoors.com/ today.

