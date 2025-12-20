CabinetNow Launches QuickQuote for Instant Custom Cabinet Door Pricing

"QuickQuote gives homeowners and professionals instant, real pricing for custom cabinet doors without waiting, appointments, or showroom visits." Post this

"For years, getting pricing for custom cabinet doors meant waiting days, scheduling calls, or visiting a showroom," said Hannah Coates, Marketing Manager at CabinetNow. "QuickQuote changes that. If you have measurements—whether it's an IKEA plan, a spreadsheet, or even a photo—you can upload it and see real pricing instantly. No pressure, no back-and-forth, just clear answers."

Built for Custom Cabinet Doors: IKEA and Non-IKEA

While QuickQuote supports IKEA kitchen upgrades for replacement cabinet doors, it is designed to work with any cabinet system that has measurable dimensions, including fully custom, non-IKEA cabinetry. Users can choose from a wide range of styles, materials, and finishes, including Shaker and slab designs, paint-grade and stain-grade options, raw wood, thermofoil, and professionally finished Sherwin-Williams® painted doors and receive immediate pricing based on real SKUs and production data.

Designed for Homeowners and Professionals

QuickQuote was built to support both homeowners and industry professionals. Homeowners can compare styles and finishes, understand real pricing upfront, and move forward without sales pressure. Contractors, builders, and designers benefit from instant, SKU-level pricing that helps streamline proposals, speed up approvals, and support repeat job ordering.

CabinetNow developed QuickQuote to address long-standing frustrations in the cabinet industry, where pricing is often delayed, unclear, or gated behind sales processes. In addition to instant pricing, many QuickQuote-eligible products ship in as little as 5–10 business days, helping projects move forward faster.

QuickQuote is now live and free to use at https://www.cabinetnow.com/quickquote.

For more information about CabinetNow and its full range of custom cabinet doors and components, visit https://www.cabinetnow.com.

About CabinetNow

Founded in 2009, CabinetNow is a leading online manufacturer and supplier of custom cabinet doors, drawer fronts, and cabinet components, serving homeowners and professionals nationwide. With more than 1 million cabinet parts delivered, CabinetNow is known for fast lead times, U.S.-based manufacturing, and true customization down to 1/16-inch accuracy.

Media Contact

Hannah Coates, CabinetNow, 1 5029947814, [email protected], https://www.cabinetnow.com/

Michael Hittle, CabinetNow, 1 5306802120, [email protected], https://www.cabinetnow.com/

SOURCE CabinetNow