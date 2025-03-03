Cable Taps Former Mercury Risk Leader Chris Zehner as CTO

Chris's deep knowledge of compliance, combined with his passion for technology and risk management, will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our automated compliance solutions. His leadership is already playing a pivotal role in shaping our roadmap and driving our next stage of growth. Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris Zehner to our executive team," said Natasha Vernier, CEO of Cable. "Chris's deep knowledge of compliance, combined with his passion for technology and risk management, will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our automated compliance solutions. His leadership is already playing a pivotal role in shaping our roadmap and driving our next stage of growth."

Prior to joining Cable, Zehner served as Head of Risk Engineering at Mercury, where he led the development of risk and compliance tools that enabled Mercury to transition off a banking-as-a-service platform and establish direct relationships with banking partners. He also worked at Meta, where he developed fraud detection systems for their gaming products, as well as at Commure and Atrium, focusing on data engineering and software development in regulated industries.

"I'm excited to be joining Cable at such a pivotal time in its journey," said Chris Zehner. "I first encountered Cable while at Mercury, one of Cable's early customers, and saw firsthand the value it brought to compliance teams. Mercury's compliance team relied on Cable's automated testing systems to provide critical insights that helped improve regulatory processes. Cable's commitment to innovation and excellence resonates with my passion for leveraging technology to create impactful compliance solutions. I look forward to working with the team to drive technological advancements that will empower banks and fintechs to stay ahead of regulatory challenges."

As CTO, Zehner will focus on expanding Cable's automated compliance testing and risk assessment products beyond financial crime and continuing to find ways to save customers time while improving their compliance posture. His leadership will be key in expanding Cable's product capabilities and ensuring its technology can scale efficiently to meet the growing demands of its customers.

About Cable

Cable is the leading Automated Compliance Testing platform for Banks and Fintechs, helping financial institutions effectively manage 2LOD with automated testing of regulatory controls, dynamic risk assessments, and proactive issue resolution—all in one platform. By eliminating manual sampling and outdated compliance methods, Cable ensures real-time oversight and control, allowing banks and fintechs to stay ahead of regulatory scrutiny. To learn more, visit www.cable.tech or follow Cable on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Danna Ngo, Cable, 1 4086914478, [email protected], www.cable.tech

SOURCE Cable