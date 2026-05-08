Cabot Park Village Celebrates 30 Years in Business with $22M Renovation & Expansion Project

"Our residents have been so supportive of this project and remain committed to supporting one another." -Todd Raymond, Senior Executive Director, Cabot Park Village Post this

Since opening in 1996, Cabot Park Village has become a sought-after destination for senior independent living, with demand for apartments often exceeding availability. The expansion will add 18 new studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, each featuring full kitchens and many with in-unit washers and dryers.

Throughout the community, interiors are being fully modernized by Merlino Design Partnership of King of Prussia, Pa., with updated finishes in rich hues, custom millwork, stone fireplaces and warm wood accents that blend sophistication and elegance with comfort and warmth.

The renovation includes a complete transformation of the first floor, featuring a redesigned lobby and reception area, as well as new amenities such as a bistro and lounge with fireplace, movie theater, space for educational lectures and club room for social gatherings and events.

Wellness offerings are also being enhanced. The community's popular indoor swimming pool is getting refreshed, and the adjacent fitness center is being upgraded into a state-of-the-art health club and spa, complete with a massage room.

Additional updates include a reimagined library that will serve as a quiet, calming retreat and a resident art gallery, along with an expanded dining room offering more seating for chef-prepared breakfast and dinner served restaurant-style.

A new rooftop sky lounge with sweeping views of Cabot Park will provide both indoor and outdoor seating – creating a welcoming space for residents to gather, relax and connect.

On April 7, Cabot Park Village marked a key milestone with a topping-off ceremony celebrating the placement of the project's final structural beam. Residents signed the beam before it was raised into place, joining Benchmark leadership and project partners, including general contractor Platinum Builders of Newton Upper Falls, Mass., to commemorate the significance of this moment for its residents and all of Newton.

Resident Jacob Munn, a retired architect, attended the event with his wife, Diane. "It was a thrill to be part of the recent topping-off ceremony," said the Munn's. "We are excited about the expansion and can't wait for the opening of the new addition."

Over the past three decades, Cabot Park Village has built a reputation for its diverse, engaged community and culture of lifelong learning.

"Our residents have been so supportive of this project and remain committed to supporting one another," said Todd Raymond, Senior Executive Director of Cabot Park Village. "This renovation ensures they'll have even more opportunities to stay connected to the people and experiences that matter most, while providing the space and amenities to match the exceptional service our associates deliver every day."

Located at 280 Newtonville Avenue off the Mass Pike in the heart of Newton, the community sits next to Cabot Park's more than 11 acres of gardens, walking trails and other recreational activities. It's also located within walking distance of local conveniences including the post office, Whole Foods Market and neighborhood shops and restaurants.

Reservations are currently being accepted for the new residences, which are anticipated to be available for move-in in early 2027.

For more information, call 617.965.7707 or click here.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 70 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 7,200 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 29 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 18 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2026, Benchmark communities received 60 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

Media Contact

carol arnold, Benchmark Senior Living, 1 6035020469, [email protected], http://www.benchmarkseniorliving.com

SOURCE Benchmark Senior Living