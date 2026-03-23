Cabot Park Village Receives Benchmark Senior Living's Community of the Year Award

"The compassion and dedication our associates bring to their work each day are truly inspiring and a powerful expression of our purpose – transforming lives through human connection." -Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO, Benchmark Senior Living Post this

Cabot Park Village was honored at Benchmark's 23rd Annual Awards Gala on March 5, 2026, and was selected from among 70 independent living, assisted living and Mind & Memory Care communities across the Northeast. The community was recognized for strong demand for its apartments, as well as high associate retention and satisfaction.

Company founder, chairman and CEO Tom Grape added, "The compassion and dedication our associates bring to their work each day are truly inspiring and a powerful expression of our purpose – transforming lives through human connection. That commitment is felt across all 70 communities we serve, and our annual awards gala is an opportunity to celebrate that impact. I couldn't be prouder of this year's honorees."

Executive Director Todd Raymond, who has been with Benchmark for more than 14 years, accepted the award on behalf of the community.

"Cabot Park Village is a special community because of its residents, their families and our associates. I am so proud of the team that serves our residents with dignity and passion to make each day special. Each week, we hear many stories of associates who, on their own, go above and beyond to make an impact because it's in their heart, not in their job description. I am grateful for the support and commitment Benchmark provides all of us to help ensure we provide amazing experiences for our residents. This award is such an honor for every associate at our community," said Raymond.

Cabot Park Village has also earned national recognition for excellence in senior living, receiving U.S. News & World Report's 2025 Best Independent Living Award, based on comprehensive resident and family feedback.

Located next to Newtonville's more than 11-acre Cabot Park, Cabot Park Village offers a maintenance-free lifestyle that promotes engagement, connection and well-being. Residents enjoy a full calendar of programs, chef-prepared meals, supportive healthcare services, concierge assistance and transportation.

Community amenities include an indoor swimming pool, bistro, library, private dining room, hair salon, fitness center and beautifully landscaped grounds with outdoor dining and walking paths – creating an environment where residents can stay active, social and connected.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 70 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 7,200 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 29 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 18 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2025, Benchmark communities received 67 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

Media Contact

Carol Arnold, Benchmark Senior Living, 1 6035020469, [email protected], http://www.benchmarkseniorliving.com

SOURCE Benchmark Senior Living