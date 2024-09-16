CABRI Announces Fellowship Opportunities for Undergraduate Research Traineeships

"These fellowships are an excellent training opportunity for undergraduates to expand their knowledge outside the lecture hall. Hands-on research is an equally valuable learning experience that introduces a student to a potential career path and fosters the growth of their talents." Post this

Undergraduate fellowship applications may be submitted on the CABRI website from September 10th to October 4th, 2024, and awardees will be notified by October 18th, 2024.

Contact CABRI with any questions about this funding opportunity.

About CABRI

Cayman Biomedical Research Institute (CABRI) is a nonprofit organization which supports research on the rare illnesses and orphan diseases that are often neglected by the corporate pharmaceutical industry and actively pursues new developments that will treat these diseases. To support this endeavor, we offer research grants to specific principal investigators at academic research institutions who have a plan to extend the clinical or preclinical development for these diseases as well as undergraduate grants to assist students to obtain experience in laboratories while performing research that aligns with CABRI's mission. CABRI also provides scholarships to college-bound students who have lost a parent to SNUC (sinonasal undifferentiated carcinoma) or B cell lymphoma.

