Cache Creek Casino Resort 3rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament Raises $125,000 for First Tee of Greater Sacramento and Forgotten Soldier Program

"Our investment in the First Tee of Greater Sacramento reflects our belief in the power of mentorship and the long-term impact of positive youth development," said Anthony Roberts, Tribal Chairman of the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation. "We're proud to share our ancestral lands to support these young people as they build confidence, leadership, and integrity through the game of golf."

Kari Stout-Smith, General Manager and COO of Cache Creek Casino Resort, added, "We're incredibly proud to stand behind the Forgotten Soldier Program and their tireless work supporting those who have sacrificed so much. To witness our partners come together in such a meaningful way is not only humbling—it's a powerful reminder of the strength of our community."

"The Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation's unwavering support for the Forgotten Soldier Program has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my time as a Board Member. Their generosity, hospitality, and deep commitment to our mission speak volumes. Because of their support, we're able to provide free, life-changing care to hundreds of veterans and first responders battling the invisible wounds of trauma," said Dave Perry, Board Member and Army Veteran.

Angie Dixon, CEO of First Tee – Greater Sacramento, concluded, "Greater Sacramento is honored to be one of the beneficiaries of this year's Cache Creek Charity Golf Tournament. We deeply appreciate the support, which allows us to continue providing life-changing opportunities for over 58,000 young people in our region each year through our character development programs. Together, we're building game changers."

The fourth annual charity golf tournament is scheduled for May 2026. For more information, call Yocha Dehe Golf Club at 530-796-4653 or visit yochadehegolfclub.com.

Cache Creek Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation in Brooks, California. In 2025, the resort proudly celebrates its 40th anniversary, marking four decades of growth from its humble beginnings as a bingo hall in 1985 to becoming one of Northern California's premier casino-resort destinations. Located 40 miles northwest of Sacramento and 80 miles from the San Francisco Bay Area, Cache Creek Casino Resort offers over 2,300 slot machines, more than 80 table games, 659 four-diamond luxury hotel rooms, 11 restaurants, a full-service spa, extraordinary entertainment in a 1,375-seat Event Center, and an 18-hole championship golf course.

