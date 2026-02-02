Cache Creek Casino Resort Debuts World's First Installation of Light & Wonder's New DANCING DRUMS REVOLUTION™ Slot Machine

"Cache Creek is proud to be the first resort in the world to install the new Dancing Drums Revolution," said Oliver Shoemaker, Vice President of Slot Operations at Cache Creek Casino Resort. Post this

The base game introduces an innovative mechanic in which three drums trigger a dynamic wheel that reveals the player's approximate bonus odds based on their wager. From there, the excitement intensifies with two powerful new bonus experiences designed to push winning potential to exhilarating new heights.

"Cache Creek is proud to be the first resort in the world to install the new Dancing Drums Revolution," said Oliver Shoemaker, Vice President of Slot Operations at Cache Creek Casino Resort. "This game represents top-notch slot entertainment, combining bold visuals, innovative features, and exciting bonus transparency. We're proud to lead the way as the game continues rolling out to casinos around the world."

About Cache Creek Casino Resort

Cache Creek Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation in Brooks, California. In 2025, the resort proudly celebrates its 40th anniversary, marking four decades of growth from its humble beginnings as a bingo hall in 1985 to becoming one of Northern California's premier casino-resort destinations. Located 40 miles northwest of Sacramento and 80 miles from the San Francisco Bay Area, Cache Creek Casino Resort offers over 2,300 slot machines, more than 80 table games, 659 four-diamond luxury hotel rooms, 11 restaurants, a full-service spa, extraordinary entertainment in a 1,375-seat Event Center, and an 18-hole championship golf course.

© 2026 Light & Wonder, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Media Contact

Richard Picard, Cache Creek Casino Resort, 1 530-796-5327, [email protected], cachecreek.com

SOURCE Cache Creek Casino Resort