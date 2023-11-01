Cached Starts Data Revolution: New App Helps Consumers Monetize the Use of Their Personal Data

"Cached is a win-win for consumers and advertisers. Consumers are compensated for proactively selecting products and services of interest and advertisers benefit from reaching their target audience." - Neil Scheer, COO, Cached. Post this

"Cached is a win-win for consumers and advertisers" says Cached COO Neil Scheer. "Consumers are compensated for proactively selecting products and services of interest and advertisers benefit from reaching their target audience."

The Cached app was built to give people control of their data and to compensate them for its value. "The use of personal data for purposes of advertising should only happen with the permission of the data owner," says Gregory Pellitteri, CEO of Cached, "Data is the currency of the digital age, and it's time consumers get their fair share. Since we launched the app in September, we've helped thousands of people cash in on their data and we're just getting started."

With Cached, individuals can sign up, share their data, and get paid. Here's how it works:

Download the App: Users can download the Cached App on their preferred app store and put the power of data monetization into the palm of their hands. Verify Identity: Cached takes data privacy seriously. The in-app identity verification ensures there's only one user, putting security and authenticity first. Get Paid for Data: As advertisers purchase user data, users are directly compensated through the app.

About Cached: Cached is a privately held technology company based in New York City. As a consumer advocate and champion for data privacy, Cached is emerging as a pioneer in the data monetization space. The Cached app launched in September of 2023 and is available for free on The App Store and Google Play.

For more information visit www.mycached.com.

