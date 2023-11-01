Cached Starts Data Revolution: New App Helps Consumers Monetize the Use of Their Personal Data

The Cached app, available for download on all major app stores, empowers consumers to take control of their digital footprint and turn it into a source of income. By verifying their identity and creating a consumer profile, a Cached app user can engage in the exchange of their own data which includes interests, shopping and brand preferences, for cash.
NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cached, a consumer advocacy technology company, has launched a free app poised to disrupt the data industry. For years, data has been collected, bought, and sold, with consumers reaping minimal benefits beyond targeted ads. Cached is disrupting the estimated $500 billion data industry, putting the power back into the hands of individuals by offering a novel way to monetize their own data.
The Cached app, available for download on The App Store and Google Play, empowers consumers to take control of their digital footprint and turn it into a source of income. By verifying their identity and creating a consumer profile, a Cached app user can engage in the exchange of their own data which includes interests, shopping and brand preferences, for cash.
"Cached is a win-win for consumers and advertisers" says Cached COO Neil Scheer. "Consumers are compensated for proactively selecting products and services of interest and advertisers benefit from reaching their target audience."
The Cached app was built to give people control of their data and to compensate them for its value. "The use of personal data for purposes of advertising should only happen with the permission of the data owner," says Gregory Pellitteri, CEO of Cached, "Data is the currency of the digital age, and it's time consumers get their fair share. Since we launched the app in September, we've helped thousands of people cash in on their data and we're just getting started."
With Cached, individuals can sign up, share their data, and get paid. Here's how it works:
- Download the App: Users can download the Cached App on their preferred app store and put the power of data monetization into the palm of their hands.
- Verify Identity: Cached takes data privacy seriously. The in-app identity verification ensures there's only one user, putting security and authenticity first.
- Get Paid for Data: As advertisers purchase user data, users are directly compensated through the app.
About Cached: Cached is a privately held technology company based in New York City. As a consumer advocate and champion for data privacy, Cached is emerging as a pioneer in the data monetization space. The Cached app launched in September of 2023 and is available for free on The App Store and Google Play.
