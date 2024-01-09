CacheFly Announces Exciting Executive Leadership Changes for a New Era of Innovation and Growth

"The new changes in our executive team reflect CacheFly's commitment to excellence and growth," said Matt Levine, Founder and chairman at CacheFly. Post this

Drazen Dodig, with his extensive experience and a proven track record as the COO at CacheFly, is stepping up as the new CEO. Dodig's decisive leadership and deep understanding of the digital landscape guide CacheFly's mission to deliver high-performance and reliable CDN services to the most demanding customers in entertainment and gaming.

Edward Fitzgerald, an effective CDN industry veteran formerly with StackPath and Highwinds, Fitzgerald is known for his strategic sales expertise and customer-centric approach and has been appointed as the VP of Sales. Fitzgerald's role will be pivotal in expanding CacheFly's market share and strengthening relationships with its global clientele.

Yariv Bachar, a veteran in engineering and technology innovation, previously at enSilo, Microsoft, and R3, taking on the role of VP of Engineering. Bachar's expertise will be instrumental in advancing CacheFly's technological capabilities, ensuring that the company continues to offer cutting-edge CDN solutions to the demanding specifications of its industry-leading customers.

A Commitment to Continued Excellence

"The new changes in our executive team reflect CacheFly's commitment to excellence and growth," said Matt Levine, Founder and chairman at CacheFly. "We are poised to not only continue our legacy of being the fastest CDN built for throughput but also will push the boundaries of innovation and customer service in the digital content delivery space."

CacheFly is Forward-Looking into the Digital Future for 2024 and Beyond

As CacheFly embarks on this exciting new phase, the enhanced leadership team is dedicated to upholding the company's values of innovation, reliability, and customer-centricity. With these changes, CacheFly reinforces its position as a leader in the CDN industry, ready to meet the evolving demands of the digital age.

In the fast-paced digital landscape, the speed and efficiency of content delivery networks (CDNs) are crucial for distributing video content globally. This is particularly vital in the context of Over-the-Top TV (OTT TV), Online Video Platforms (OVP), Education Video Platforms (EdVP), and Enterprise Video Platforms (EVP), as well as gaming and VR platforms. These technologies, coupled with a fast CDN, are key to delivering high-quality video streaming and immersive VR experiences to diverse audiences, regardless of location.

The recognition from these esteemed platforms reinforces CacheFly's status as a leader in the CDN industry. Businesses looking for a CDN provider that outperforms the rest, irrespective of size, find their solution in CacheFly.

About CacheFly

Matt Levine, Founder of CacheFly pioneered the use of TCP Anycast in 2002 and has consistently provided the highest performance, ultra-reliable content delivery for over two decades. With a global presence serving all continents, 75+ global POPs, and a commitment to customer satisfaction and growth, CacheFly stands as a beacon of reliability and innovation in the CDN space.

Media Contact

Melih Oztalay, SmartFinds Marketing, 1 248-568-2241, melih@smartfindsmarketing.com, https://smartfindsmarketing.com

SOURCE CacheFly