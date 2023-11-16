CacheFly Breaks Industry Speed Records with Unmatched CDN Performance

These outstanding speed ratings from CDNPerf and Cedexis are a reflection of our unwavering commitment to performance excellence. -- Matt Levine, Founder and CTO Post this

CDNPerf, known for its real-time CDN performance insights, has ranked CacheFly as the leading CDN provider in speed, setting a new benchmark for excellence. This accolade is supported by detailed reports from Cedexis reports by Citrix, which show CacheFly's consistent top-tier performance in their August and October surveys.

Performance That Speaks Volumes:

CacheFly's leadership in CDN performance is not a fleeting victory but a testament to sustained dedication. The August and October reports by Cedexis underscore CacheFly's steadfast delivery of top-tier speed and reliability, outshining larger CDNs that have the backing of expansive corporate structures.

Matt Levine, Founder and CTO of CacheFly, comments on the achievement, "These outstanding speed ratings from CDNPerf and Cedexis are a reflection of our unwavering commitment to performance excellence. We're not just keeping up; we're setting the pace. Our team is dedicated to continuously advancing our technology to ensure that our clients always have the fastest throughput and most reliable service available. This is more than a benchmark for us; it's a promise to our customers."

In a digital landscape where latency can mean the loss of customers and revenue, CacheFly's speed is not just a competitive edge; it's a critical component of customer experience and business performance. These third-party endorsements from CDNPerf and Cedexis conclusively affirm that CacheFly equips businesses with the swift content delivery essential for success in the digital age.

The Significance of Speed in Today's Digital Ecosystem:

A Testament to Technological Superiority:

The recognition from these esteemed platforms reinforces CacheFly's status as a leader in the CDN industry. Businesses looking for a CDN provider that outperforms the rest, irrespective of size, find their solution in CacheFly.

About CDNPerf:

CDNPerf uses real user measurements to track CDN performance, providing a transparent and accurate reflection of user experience. This data is critical for companies that aim to minimize latency and maximize uptime, directly impacting customer satisfaction and revenue. CDNPerf offers in-depth analytics and real-time data streaming to assist companies in network monitoring and performance optimization. Their platform has become instrumental for businesses aiming to compare and improve their CDN services.

About Cedexis:

Cedexis is now part of Citrix and is used for a wide variety of traffic management solutions including content routing, cloud bursting, CDN federation, multi-vendor cloud storage, hybrid application acceleration, application and desktop virtualization, and more. Cedexis is an international company delivering Cloud-based Web Traffic Optimization. The unique family of on-demand tools provides unparalleled visibility and control over global web and cloud deployments — maximizing customer experience around the world while managing costs.

About CacheFly:

CacheFly pioneered the use of TCP Anycast in 2002 and has consistently provided the highest performance, ultra-reliable content delivery for over two decades. With a global presence serving all continents, 75+ global POPs, and a commitment to customer satisfaction and growth, CacheFly stands as a beacon of reliability and innovation in the CDN space. Living on the edge for over 20 years.

Media Contact

Melih Oztalay, SmartFinds Marketing, 1 248-568-2241, [email protected], https://smartfindsmarketing.com

SOURCE CacheFly