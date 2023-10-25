CacheFly Emerges as Premier CDN Choice Amidst Industry Consolidation

In the wake of major CDN acquisitions by Akamai, CacheFly stands out as the go-to alternative, offering businesses unmatched speed, reliability, and customer-first flexibility. With over two decades of unparalleled service and innovation, CacheFly remains committed to empowering global content delivery.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amidst industry shakeups and the recent account-level acquisitions by Akamai, CacheFly steps forward as the premier alternative for customers seeking consistent, high-performance content delivery. With several major Content Delivery Network (CDN) providers recently discontinuing CDN service, CacheFly CDN offers a sanctuary of stability, unmatched speed, and unrivaled flexibility.