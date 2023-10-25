CacheFly Emerges as Premier CDN Choice Amidst Industry Consolidation

In the wake of major CDN acquisitions by Akamai, CacheFly stands out as the go-to alternative, offering businesses unmatched speed, reliability, and customer-first flexibility. With over two decades of unparalleled service and innovation, CacheFly remains committed to empowering global content delivery.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amidst industry shakeups and the recent account-level acquisitions by Akamai, CacheFly steps forward as the premier alternative for customers seeking consistent, high-performance content delivery. With several major Content Delivery Network (CDN) providers recently discontinuing CDN service, CacheFly CDN offers a sanctuary of stability, unmatched speed, and unrivaled flexibility.

"For over two decades, CacheFly has been at the forefront of CDN innovation. As recent events have shown, the industry is in flux. However, our commitment to our customers remains unyielding. We believe in a world where content delivery networks drive intelligence and entertainment, and our mission is to make that world accessible to everyone," says Matt Levine, Founder and CTO of CacheFly.

CacheFly delivers content at speeds 158% faster than other major competitors. While this is one of the ways CachFly leads the industry other factors that set CacheFly apart are equally important.

Speed and Reliability: CacheFly is proven to be the fastest CDN, with a 158% faster performance than other major competitors, as reflected in the Cedexis CDN comparison report from August 2023 .





. Customer-Centric Pricing: CacheFly offers a range of pricing options, including a free tier with 5TB of usage per month. Customers benefit from flexible, month-to-month billing, ensuring they never pay for service overlap. First-time users can even experience CacheFly's superiority with a complimentary month of service.





Risk-Free Transition: CacheFly provides a seamless transition for businesses considering the switch. With a Risk-Free Switch guarantee, CacheFly assures customers of their superior service without trapping them in long-term contracts.





Dedicated Support for Stackpath and Lumen Users: Recognizing the need for specialized support for customers of Stackpath and Lumen; both companies announced the discontinuation of CDN service this fall. CacheFly has established a dedicated landing page to facilitate the transition: https://www.cachefly.com/stackpath/ and https://www.cachefly.com/lumen/

CacheFly pioneered the use of TCP Anycast in 2002 and has consistently provided high-performance, ultra-reliable content delivery for over two decades. With a global presence serving all continents, 75+ global POPs, and a commitment to customer growth, CacheFly stands as a beacon of reliability and innovation in the CDN space. Living on the edge for over 20 years.

