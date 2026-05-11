An open competition for building the fastest inference servers.
NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cacheon today announced its open inference competition platform, with mainnet deployment planned later this month. The platform creates an open arena where developers and researchers compete to build faster inference servers for large language models while preserving output correctness.
As AI adoption accelerates, the bottleneck is shifting from training models to serving them. As model quality converges across the frontier, the focus from leading labs has moved to inference: how fast, how cheaply, and how reliably models can be served at scale. Every chatbot, agent, and enterprise workflow depends on token economics, where better infrastructure means lower costs, better user experience, and more viable production deployments.
Cacheon turns that problem into an open competition.
Participants compete to serve a fixed open-source model as fast as possible without changing what it says. Submissions are measured on response speed and generation rate against a reference baseline running on identical hardware. Servers that cut corners on accuracy are disqualified. Only genuine speed wins. Top-performing systems are rewarded by the network.
Inference has become one of the most important unit-economic challenges in AI. Every chatbot, agent, and workflow ultimately depends on the cost and speed of serving tokens. Better serving infrastructure reduces cost per request, improves user experience, and determines whether advanced AI is viable at production scale.
Cacheon's initial network will benchmark inference performance on a fixed model and standardized hardware, establishing a reproducible baseline for optimization. Over time, the network will expand to optimization techniques, additional models, and serving environments, with the goal of turning winning submissions into production-ready infrastructure for high-volume workloads. The market is direct: high-volume AI systems all need more efficient inference. Cacheon is designed to make those improvements discoverable, measurable, and deployable.
For more information, visit:
Website: https://cacheon.ai
Docs: https://cacheon.ai/docs
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Media Contact
Xavier Lyu, Latent Holdings, 1 0000000, [email protected], cacheon.ai
SOURCE Cacheon
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