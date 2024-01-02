Cadence Cash Announces the Launch of the Thrive Grant Program to Empower Community-Focused Businesses

The Thrive Grant is not just a financial boost; it's a partnership with visionary entrepreneurs who are dedicated to making a real difference. Post this

The Cadence Cash Thrive Grant will provide a $5,000 award to selected businesses quarterly. This initiative is targeted at companies that have demonstrated a commitment to their communities through various means, such as job creation, innovative product development, or improving access to services. Preference will be given to businesses that have been operational for at least one year and are positively impacting underrepresented communities.

Application Period and Eligibility:

The application portal is now open and will accept submissions until January 31. Businesses interested in applying must be formed under United States law and operating within the country. Additionally, applicants are required to have a minimum annual revenue of $35,000. Cadence Cash is committed to rigorous review of applications to ensure that the funding is allocated to businesses poised to make the most significant community impact.

A Commitment to Community Development:

"At Cadence Cash, we believe in the power of small businesses to drive positive change in their communities," said Andrea Inokon, Co-Founder and COO at Cadence Cash. "The Thrive Grant is not just a financial boost; it's a partnership with visionary entrepreneurs who are dedicated to making a real difference. We are excited to see the innovative and impactful ways these businesses will use the grant to further their community efforts."

Application and Selection Process:

Interested businesses can apply online at here. The selection process involves a thorough review of each application, focusing on the business's impact on its community, financial need, and commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

About Cadence Cash:

Cadence Cash, a fintech leader, offers unique financial solutions like microloans, lines of credit, and invoice financing, focusing on underserved small businesses. Its standout feature is an AI-driven underwriting system that ensures fair, bias-free credit assessments. Beyond financing, Cadence provides expert coaching and networking through a user-friendly platform. Committed to empowering small businesses and fostering community growth, Cadence Cash continues to explore avenues to support and celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit.

For more information about the Cadence Cash Thrive Grant, visit https://cadencecash.com/grant-program/.

Media Contact

Charles Inokon, Cadence Financial Group, LLC, 1 3106910408, [email protected], https://cadencecash.com/

SOURCE Cadence Financial Group, LLC