Cadence Cash Launches AI-Powered FinTech Platform Elevating Financial Inclusivity

Pioneering FinTech Tool Addresses Financial Needs of Underserved Entrepreneurs
RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cadence Cash, a leader in innovative financial solutions, announces the debut of its state-of-the-art AI-powered funding platform. The company aims to disrupt the FinTech industry, by introducing a platform that offers increased, bias-free financial opportunities for marginalized entrepreneurs and communities.
A concerning 22 million women and minority-owned businesses in the U.S. face a massive $100 billion credit deficit. Existing financing structures pose barriers, especially for black-owned enterprises which experience twice the loan rejection rate. Amidst this landscape, Cadence Cash is launching its platform, which embodies its ethos: "Dream Big, We'll Finance It."
But Cadence isn't just a FinTech platform; it represents a leap into an era of heightened financial inclusivity. The AI-centric funding mechanism delivers simple, fast, and transparent financing with competitive rates adjusted to individual entrepreneurial requirements. Its state-of-the-art tech guarantees impartial loan evaluations, propelling business growth and unlocking unmatched potential.
"Our vision goes beyond just being a financial platform," says Andrea Inokon, Co-Founder and COO. "We envision a world where every entrepreneur, regardless of background or circumstance, has the resources they need to flourish. This platform is our commitment to making that vision a reality.".
With a team boasting over 90 years of combined experience in law, business, technology, fundraising, and more, Cadence Cash is well-poised to transform the financial landscape. The company's roots lie in understanding the challenges entrepreneurs face, and its platform is a testament to this commitment.
The Cadence Cash journey is just beginning, and with this new platform, they invite entrepreneurs, communities, and partners to join them in rewriting the narrative of financial inclusivity.
