Cadence Cash Thrive Grant Empowers Community Leaders: A Place at the Table Awarded First Quarter Grant

Reflecting on the grant's objectives, Andrea Inokon, Co-Founder and COO at Cadence Cash, stated, "Our mission with the Thrive Grant is to spotlight and support those who are not just in business but are actively enriching their communities. A Place at the Table is a shining example of how small businesses can fill crucial societal gaps and build stronger, more inclusive communities."

With the success of the first quarter, Cadence Cash is eager to continue supporting transformative community projects and invites applications for the second quarter cycle, running from April 1 to April 30. The Thrive Grant underscores Cadence Cash's commitment to empowering small businesses that contribute positively to their communities, with a special emphasis on projects impacting underrepresented or minority communities.

About Cadence Cash:

Cadence Cash is dedicated to nurturing entrepreneurs and small businesses that aim to make a significant impact on their communities. Through financial support and strategic partnerships, Cadence Cash seeks to create a more equitable and inclusive economy.

For more information about the Thrive Grant or to apply, visit: www.cadencecash.com.

