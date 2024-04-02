Cadence Cash Thrive Grant Empowers Community Leaders: A Place at the Table Awarded First Quarter Grant

Cadence Cash announces A Place at the Table as the winner of its first-quarter Thrive Grant, highlighting the café's impact in providing meals and fostering community in Raleigh. The grant supports small businesses aiding underrepresented communities. With over 950 global applications, the selection showcases Cadence Cash's commitment to community enrichment. Applications for the next cycle are invited from April 1-30, emphasizing the program's ongoing support for meaningful community contributions.
RALEIGH, N.C., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cadence Cash, a leading supporter of small businesses driving positive community change, proudly announces A Place at the Table as the recipient of its first-quarter Thrive Grant. The Thrive Grant, a quarterly initiative by Cadence Cash, is designed to bolster small businesses that are making significant strides in supporting underrepresented communities or communities of color. This quarter, from an overwhelming response of over 950 applications globally, A Place at the Table stood out for its innovative approach to community service and food security.
A Place at the Table, Raleigh's pioneering pay-what-you-can café, has not only served over 108,000 meals but has also created a welcoming space that fosters community connection and dignity for all its patrons. This café exemplifies the essence of the Thrive Grant by addressing critical needs within the community while promoting inclusivity and mutual respect.
Reflecting on the grant's objectives, Andrea Inokon, Co-Founder and COO at Cadence Cash, stated, "Our mission with the Thrive Grant is to spotlight and support those who are not just in business but are actively enriching their communities. A Place at the Table is a shining example of how small businesses can fill crucial societal gaps and build stronger, more inclusive communities."
With the success of the first quarter, Cadence Cash is eager to continue supporting transformative community projects and invites applications for the second quarter cycle, running from April 1 to April 30. The Thrive Grant underscores Cadence Cash's commitment to empowering small businesses that contribute positively to their communities, with a special emphasis on projects impacting underrepresented or minority communities.
Cadence Cash is dedicated to nurturing entrepreneurs and small businesses that aim to make a significant impact on their communities. Through financial support and strategic partnerships, Cadence Cash seeks to create a more equitable and inclusive economy.
