Cadence Communications & Research Recognized for the Fourth Time on the 2026 Inc. 5000

A huge part of our success is the fact that people stick with us. Our employees stay an average of over six years, and many of our clients have been with us for most of our 16 years. We don't take that loyalty for granted, and we believe those lasting relationships are one of our greatest strengths. Post this

While growth and business performance are important milestones, this recognition represents something even more meaningful to Cadence Communications & Research: validation that a company can achieve strong results while maintaining a culture built on collaboration, transparency, respect, and service.

Managing Principal and Co-founder Laura Smith says of this recognition, "What makes it particularly meaningful is that we've achieved it with a team of only 25 people. Companies on the Inc. 5000 list typically have much larger staffs, often averaging between 68 and 105 employees. That makes Cadence a lean, agile organization whose impact far exceeds our size."

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Cadence revenue has grown by 40% since their last appearance on the Inc. 5000. Says Angela Bronow Davanzo, CFO, "We're proud of the growth we've achieved, but we know it didn't happen on its own. Our staff carried us through a period of extraordinary expansion with dedication, flexibility, and a lot of hard work. Their commitment has been invaluable, and we're incredibly thankful for everything they've done to help us succeed."

Cadence was founded with the simple goal of building a professional services firm and delivering exceptional work for clients while creating a supportive environment for employees. Cadence believes that success doesn't come at the expense of people, and that a positive workplace culture could be a competitive advantage rather than a limitation.

According to Managing Principal and Co-founder Sugata Biswas, "This honor affirms the vision we started the company with. Our survival through industry downturns, changing world events, and intense growth demonstrates not just that this is a viable way of doing business but also a profitable one."

Biswas continues, "A huge part of our success is the fact that people stick with us. Our employees stay an average of over six years, and many of our clients have been with us for most of our 16 years. We don't take that loyalty for granted, and we believe those lasting relationships are one of our greatest strengths."

Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 is an honor, but Cadence's greatest achievement is the culture and values that have enabled its success. Cadence remains committed to delivering outstanding results for our clients while supporting the talented people who make our work possible.

Says Biswas, "We are grateful to our employees, clients, and partners for their trust and support. Their contributions have played an important role in our continued growth and success."

Inc. 5000 Ranking: No. 3613 (2026)

For more information about Cadence Communications & Research and our services, please visit our website or contact our team.

About Cadence Communications & Research

Cadence Communications & Research is a professional services organization specializing in market research, meeting and event planning, medical content development, and patient-centered communications. The company is committed to delivering high-quality solutions while fostering a culture of collaboration, transparency, and excellence.

About Inc. 5000

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. Learn more about Inc. Magazine here.

Media Contact

Laura Smith, Cadence Communications & Research, 1 805-559-8994, [email protected], https://cadencecr.com/

SOURCE Cadence Communications & Research