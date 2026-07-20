Cadence Group to Present Information Governance Session at the 2026 NAGARA Annual Conference

Cadence Group to present an information governance session at NAGARA 2026, showing how retention schedules can become actionable information maps for better compliance and decision-making.

ATLANTA, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cadence Group, a leading information management consulting firm and certified woman-owned small business, announced that its experts will present a featured session at the 2026 NAGARA Annual Conference, taking place July 21–24, 2026, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Cadence Group's Kiji Burston and Tina Baker will present "From Retention Schedule to Information Map: Transforming Complexity into Clarity," a session designed to help records and information management professionals modernize how they understand, govern, and leverage organizational information.

As organizations face increasingly complex information ecosystems, traditional retention schedules often fail to provide the operational visibility needed for effective governance. This presentation will demonstrate how organizations can transform retention schedules into practical information maps that improve decision-making, compliance, and information accessibility.

Key Session Takeaways

Attendees will learn how to:

Move beyond static records retention schedules to create dynamic information maps that provide greater visibility into organizational information assets.

Improve information governance and compliance through a clearer understanding of how information is created, managed, retained, and disposed of across the enterprise.

Align records management practices with business operations to enhance efficiency and reduce information-related risks.

Develop practical approaches for transforming complex information environments into actionable governance frameworks.

Gain strategies that support operational clarity, stakeholder engagement, and informed decision-making.

"Information governance professionals are being asked to manage growing volumes of information across increasingly diverse platforms," said a Cadence Group spokesperson. "This session provides practical techniques for turning retention requirements into meaningful information maps that stakeholders can use to better understand and manage their information landscape."

The NAGARA Annual Conference brings together archives, records management, and information governance professionals from across the United States to exchange ideas, discuss emerging trends, and share best practices. Cadence Group is proud to contribute to this important industry conversation by providing actionable guidance and real-world experience.

Registration Information

Professionals interested in attending the session can register for the 2026 NAGARA Annual Conference through NAGARA's official conference website. The conference will be held July 21–24, 2026, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and session scheduling details will be announced as the final conference agenda is released.

Conference Information and Registration:

https://www.nagara.org/AnnualConference/2026/Home.aspx

Cadence Group looks forward to connecting with colleagues, sharing practical insights, and helping organizations transform information complexity into clarity.

About Cadence Group

Cadence Group, a certified woman-owned small business, is a user-centric information management company with over 30 years of experience in consulting and information management services. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with an office in Washington, D.C., Cadence Group provides services to commercial organizations, large federal agencies, and state and local governments.

By combining expertise in information governance, process improvement, data analytics, web content management, application development, records and information management, library science, knowledge management, user experience, training, and technology services, Cadence Group helps clients easily obtain, manage, disseminate, and communicate information. Through its consulting and placement services, the company enables organizations to optimize information assets, maintain compliance, and acquire information management expertise.

www.cadence-group.com

Media Contact

Cadence Group

www.cadence-group.com

[email protected]

Atlanta, GA | Washington, D.C.

Media Contact

Chad Damerell, The Cadence Group, Inc., 1 4048740544, [email protected], www.cadence-group.com

SOURCE The Cadence Group, Inc.