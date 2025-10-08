Cadence Group to Showcase Innovation at ARMA InfoCon 2025

Cadence Group is excited to return to ARMA InfoCon 2025, taking place October 19–22 in Phoenix, Arizona, where they'll showcase their MS 365-based Compliance Help Desk at the Consultants Corner. Attendees are also invited to two insightful sessions on "Integrating Generative AI into the Information Governance Strategy and Policy" and "Aligning FERMI and FADGI standards for effective electronic records management."
ATLANTA, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cadence Group is thrilled to announce its return to ARMA InfoCon 2025, the premier event for the information governance and records management community. This year's conference will take place October 19–22 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona, and promises to be an unforgettable experience filled with cutting-edge insights, networking, and industry-leading solutions.
As a proud participant, Cadence Group invites attendees to visit us at the Consultants Corner, where we'll be demonstrating our MS 365-based Compliance Help Desk—a powerful solution designed to revolutionize Records and Information Management Programs.
Don't Miss Our Speaking Sessions
Reflecting Forward: Integrating Generative AI into the Information Governance Strategy and Policy
Monday, October 20th
9:45 AM – 10:45 AM MST
Room 121, Phoenix Convention Center
Presented by Kelley Noone, MBA, Vice President of Federal Services, and Kiji Burston, MBA, IGP, Director of Information Governance and Operations.
Explore how Generative AI is reshaping records management, compliance, metadata, and retention practices. Attendees will gain:
- Practical steps for aligning GenAI with IG strategy and policy
- Understanding AI and implementation within our organization
- Tools to proactively lead AI governance within their organizations
Integrating FERMI and FADGI for Effective Electronic Records Management
Tuesday, October 21st
9:45 AM – 10:45 AM MST
Room 124, Phoenix Convention Center
Presented by Ashley Willingham Torp and Christopher Forney
This session is designed to empower professionals in integrating FERMI (Federal Electronic Records Modernization Initiative) and FADGI (Federal Agencies Digital Guidelines Initiative) for effective electronic records management. Attendees will learn:
- The foundations of FERMI and FADGI, including their unique roles in electronic records
- Strategies for applying FERMI standards alongside FADGI guidelines in daily workflows
- Techniques for ensuring data integrity, accessibility, and consistency in digitization projects
Through interactive discussions, participants will gain valuable insights into aligning both initiatives to enhance electronic records management in their organizations.
Why Attend InfoCon 2025?
ARMA InfoCon is more than just an expo—it's a dynamic learning and networking opportunity that places you at the forefront of the industry's most innovative ideas and technologies. Whether you're a seasoned IG professional or new to the field, this event offers unparalleled value.
Register today: https://infocon.arma.org/oghome
We can't wait to connect with you in Phoenix!
About Cadence Group
Cadence Group, a certified woman-owned small business, is a user-centric information management company with over 30 years of experience in consulting and information management services. Headquarters in Atlanta, GA, with an office in Washington, D.C., Cadence Group provides services to commercial organizations, large federal agencies, and state and local governments.
By combining expertise in information governance, process improvement, data analytics, web content management, application development, records & information management, library science, knowledge management, user experience, training, and technology services, Cadence Group helps clients easily obtain, manage, disseminate, and communicate information. Our clients optimize information assets, maintain compliance, and acquire information experts through our consulting and placement services.
Media Contact
Chad Damerell, The Cadence Group, Inc., 1 404-874-0544, [email protected], www.cadence-group.com
SOURCE The Cadence Group, Inc.
