Cadence McShane - Morales Construction Services Joint Venture Commence Major Renovation and Expansion Project at Wedgwood Middle School

The project includes the construction of new classrooms, science labs, art classrooms, a weight room, and a new administrative suite complete with upgraded security vestibules. The additions also encompass a fine arts wing, including a choir hall, band hall, ensemble rooms, and practice rooms.

"Starting this project at Wedgwood Middle School is a significant milestone for us," said Wade Wimbish, Director of Education at Cadence McShane. "Our partnership with Morales Construction Services, WRA Architects, and FWISD is rooted in a shared vision of providing exceptional educational facilities. We are excited to see this project come to life and contribute to the educational journey of many future generations."

The project will also feature extensive site work, including the creation of a large new courtyard designed to serve as an outdoor learning environment. This innovative space will provide students with the opportunity to engage in educational activities in a natural, open-air setting, further enriching their learning experience.

Cadence McShane, ranked #12 on ENR's list of largest education contractors in Texas and Louisiana, is a leading K-12 builder in the state of Texas, recognized for its expertise and commitment to excellence. Cadence McShane, in partnership with Morales Construction Services, is currently involved in several major educational projects in both Dallas and Fort Worth.

Completion of the Wedgwood Middle School renovation and expansion is scheduled for Spring 2026. The intention of the improvements funded by Fort Worth ISD's 2021 Bond Package is to positively impact teaching and learning by enhancing the school environment. This project aims to foster student pride and self-belief, by creating a high-quality educational space that benefits students, staff, and the wider community for years to come.

About Cadence McShane Construction Company

Founded in 1985, Cadence McShane has grown to become one of the most trusted and well-established contractors in the State of Texas. Specializing in the Education, Multifamily, Senior Living, Commercial, and Industrial market sectors, we offer construction management and design-build services from our offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio. Cadence McShane is part of The McShane Companies and, along-side our sister company McShane Construction, is recognized as one of the largest general contractors in the United States, with top rankings across the Education and Multifamily sectors. For additional information, visit the firm's website at cadencemcshane.com.

About Morales Construction Services

Morales Construction Services (MCS) is a full-service general contractor specializing in public sector projects in and around Dallas/Fort Worth. MCS is a certified Historically Underutilized Business that strives to bring exceptional construction value to our clients, partners, and tradesmen for the betterment of our community. It is our goal at MCS to keep everyone from the general public, to our clients, and our valued team members safe. We're proud of the company's accomplishment of 0 (zero) incidents in our company history. For additional information, visit the firm's website at morales-cs.com.

