Cadence McShane Announces Monica Schoenemann as Senior Vice President - Chief Construction Officer

"Monica brings decades of deep operational expertise and proven leadership in construction" shared Srinath Pai Kasturi, Executive Vice President at Cadence McShane. "This will be a key component to our success as we continue to elevate our construction operations and deliver lasting value to our clients."

Monica is a proud alumna of Texas A&M University and remains actively involved through mentorship and industry engagement. She has earned accolades such as the LUNA Awards Executive of the Year and has been selected for competitive leadership programs, including the D CEO Emerging Women Leadership Network and the Dallas Regional Chamber's Executive Women's RoundTable. Her leadership style blends strategy, mentorship, and heart—qualities that align perfectly with Cadence McShane's culture and vision.

"Monica brings a unique ability to drive accountability while supporting people and teams," remarked Will Hodges, President of Cadence McShane Construction. "Her focus on building high-performing teams and helping individuals grow will be instrumental in our growth plans.

We are proud of our 40-year history, and I'm excited for the energy and expertise Monica brings to help us build on that legacy. Her leadership will help shape the next era of innovation, collaboration, and growth. I look forward to working with her and the entire leadership team as we begin this next chapter at Cadence McShane."

This announcement reflects Cadence McShane's continued investment in strong leadership and a clear vision for the future.

About Cadence McShane Construction Company

Founded in 1985, Cadence McShane Construction Company has grown to become one of the most trusted and well-established contractors in the State of Texas. Specializing in the Multifamily, Industrial, Education, Commercial, and Senior Living market sectors, we offer construction management and design build services from our offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio. Cadence McShane is recognized as one of the largest general contractors in Texas, with Top 20 rankings across the Multifamily and Education sectors. For additional information, visit the firm's website at cadencemcshane.com.

