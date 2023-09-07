Cadence McShane Construction Successfully Completes Scottsdale Crossing E & F, Two State-of-the-Art Industrial Buildings in Cedar Park

"We would like to thank TIG Real Estate Services for selecting Cadence McShane as their partner to complete the Scottsdale E&F Warehouse Project in Cedar Park, Texas," said Billy Hooten, Vice-President of Operations at Cadence McShane. Tweet this

Featuring a cold dark shell design, the buildings contain two riser rooms, eight hollow metal doors, six staircases, and railings at the rear. The project also boasts five storefronts with canopies and six glass doors seamlessly integrated into the architectural design. The 45mm mechanically fastened TPO roofing adds durability and longevity, while the 320 feet of fencing provides enhanced security and aesthetics. Moreover, the buildings, landscape, fencing, and dumpster enclosure were designed to match the existing tilt walls, ensuring a cohesive visual appeal.

"We would like to thank TIG Real Estate Services for selecting Cadence McShane as their partner to complete the Scottsdale E&F Warehouse Project in Cedar Park, Texas," said Billy Hooten, Vice-President of Operations at Cadence McShane. With a collaborative history spanning over a decade, the two entities have worked closely together in the dynamic markets of Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin. TIG's trust in Cadence McShane's capabilities has fostered a partnership that empowers Cadence McShane to move forward and lead projects resulting in a final product that exceeds expectations.

Scottsdale Crossing E & F not only enhances the industrial landscape of Cedar Park but also brings numerous benefits to the community. The state-of-the-art buildings offer modern facilities and infrastructure, creating opportunities for businesses to thrive and contribute to the local economy.

Cadence McShane Construction is proud to collaborate with TIG Real Estate Service, Inc. and Studio 8 Architects Inc. to bring this vision to life.

About Cadence McShane Construction Company

Founded in 1985, Cadence McShane Construction Company (CMC) has grown to become one of the most trusted and well-established contractors in the State of Texas. Specializing in the Multifamily, Industrial, Education, Commercial, and Senior Living market sectors, we offer construction management and design-build services from our offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio. CMC is part of The McShane Companies and, along-side our sister company McShane Construction, is recognized as one of the largest general contractors in the United States, with Top-10 rankings across the Multifamily, Senior Living, and Education sectors. For additional information, visit the firm's website at http://www.cadencemcshane.com.

About TIG Real Estate Services, Inc.

Founded as The Industrial Group, Inc. in 1994 by John Walsh and his co-founders, TIG Real Estate Services is a commercial real estate services firm specializing in management and leasing of office, medical office, industrial, and retail properties for institutional, individual, and family owners and investors.

TIG employs over 70 full-time professionals including property managers, leasing agents, real estate brokers, accountants, construction managers, and building engineers. And that's exactly where the value of TIG comes from – the people.

