Cadence McShane Spearheads a Landmark $88 Million Affordable Housing Project, The Preserve at Mustang Creek, Round Rock, Texas.

Beyond offering affordable homes, this venture is dedicated to nurturing a vibrant community. The project involves many amenities including a spacious clubroom, an indoor play zone, an outdoor playground, and a lush resort-style pool complete with grilling stations. In addition, residents will have access to garages and covered parking options to ensure their comfort.

Notably, the project reflects Austin's environmentally responsible spirit with the integration of a substantial solar carport. This feature is designed to offset 90 to 100 percent of the communal electricity consumption, demonstrating a commitment to sustainability.

The Preserve at Mustang Creek is a testament to the combined expertise of LS Black Development, Cadence McShane, and Merriman Anderson Architects. Generous support from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs and private investors has made this project a reality.

"We approach our projects with a sense of personal responsibility, driving us to find the best solutions for our clients. Our capabilities extend from preconstruction to project completion, featuring advanced technology, efficient productivity, and the highest standards of quality. Our goal is to exceed our clients' expectations every time," said Bob Zellner, Director of Operations at Cadence McShane.

"We are proud of the work we do as a general contractor, but we strive to do more. Social consciousness is deeply ingrained in the company culture, and we pride ourselves on making positive contributions to build a stronger society," Zellner added.

The Preserve at Mustang Creek is expected to be completed in August 2025 after an anticipated 24-month construction timeline.

