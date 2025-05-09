Cadence McShane to Build NFM and Marriott Hotel and Convention Center in New Cedar Park Development

"We are honored to partner with NFM, Great Lakes Capital, and the City of Cedar Park to work on these transformative projects that will positively impact the local community." Post this

Within the master-planned development will be a full-service Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, developed by Indiana-based real estate developer Great Lakes Capital in partnership with City of Cedar Park and NFM and designed by Luminaut. This project will be one of the city's exclusive full-service hotels featuring approximately 300 guest rooms, a 30,000-square-foot convention center, a full-service restaurant, a breakfast café, and a pool amenity deck with a bar. The hotel will set a new standard for hospitality in Cedar Park. A precast parking garage will support the facility. The city-owned convention center, provides a dedicated space for large-scale events and conferences, further enhancing Cedar Park's economic and social infrastructure.

"This isn't just about new development. It's about delivering on a promise to our community. We're putting Cedar Park on the map as a premier destination for meetings, events, and hospitality," said Cedar Park Mayor Jim Penniman-Morin.

Former Mayor Corbin Van Arsdale shared that this project is a rare opportunity for Cedar Park, noting that the city will no longer have to rely on nearby areas for events. City Council Member Anne Duffy echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that the development will create primary jobs and diversify the tax base, helping families stay and thrive in Cedar Park.

Cadence McShane's Executive Vice President, Srinath Pai Kasturi, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity: "We are honored to partner with NFM, Great Lakes Capital, and the City of Cedar Park to work on these transformative projects that will positively impact the local community. We deeply appreciate the trust they have placed in us, and we are grateful to collaborate with such exceptional owners and architects on a record-breaking development."

Construction on NFM Cedar Park has already begun, with completion expected in the Spring of 2027. Work on the Marriott will commence this spring and is anticipated to open in early 2027.

About Cadence McShane Construction Company

Founded in 1985, Cadence McShane Construction Company has grown to become one of the most trusted and well-established contractors in the State of Texas. Specializing in the Multifamily, Industrial, Education, Commercial, and Senior Living market sectors, we offer construction management and design build services from our offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio. Cadence McShane is recognized as one of the largest general contractors in Texas, with Top 20 rankings across the Multifamily and Education sectors. For additional information, visit the firm's website at cadencemcshane.com.

About NFM

Nebraska Furniture Mart, as originally named, was founded by Rose Blumkin in 1937 in the basement of her husband's pawn shop in Omaha, Nebraska. In 1983, investor Warren Buffett purchased a majority interest in NFM and made it part of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies. Today, NFM is one of the nation's largest home furnishings retailers, selling furniture, flooring, appliances and electronics. NFM currently has locations in Omaha, Nebraska, Des Moines, Iowa, Kansas City, Kansas and Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas with a planned fifth location in Cedar Park, Texas a suburb of Austin. For more information on NFM, visit http://www.nfm.com.

About Great Lakes Capital:

Great Lakes Capital is a real estate development and private equity firm uniquely positioned to add value to real estate investments through development and opportunistic investment across the real estate spectrum and throughout the capital structure. Headquartered in Indiana, with over $1 billion in assets under management and development, GLC concentrates on several core asset classes, including mixed-use, multifamily, hospitality, industrial, medical office and other similar product types. As a market leader in new development, GLC actively addresses the needs of tenant partners in addition to speculative development meeting needs the market has not yet reacted to. For more information, please visit: http://www.greatlakescapital.com

Media Contact

Georgia Gerber, Cadence McShane Construction, 3125766537, [email protected], cadencemcshane.com

SOURCE Cadence McShane Construction