Cadence Neuroscience Announces Medical Device Veteran Daniel Moore as Independent Board Director

As Independent Director, Moore will collaborate with Cadence's Board and executive leadership team to guide the advancement of the company's Biomarker Targeted Stimulation (BTS) System—an investigational neuromodulation therapy designed to reduce or eliminate seizures in patients with drug-resistant epilepsy.

"Cadence Neuroscience is in an exciting position to truly change the lives of people living with epilepsy," said Dan Moore. "I share their deep commitment to putting patients first and advancing innovative technologies that offer real hope for families affected by epilepsy and other neurological disorders."

Cadence Neuroscience is a clinical-stage company developing a novel neuromodulation therapy for pediatric and adult patients with focal drug-resistant epilepsy. The company's technology is based on research by a Mayo Clinic Neurology and Neurosurgery team, led by Gregory Worrell M.D., Ph.D., lead investigator and Mayo Clinic epileptologist. The therapy utilizes chronic subthreshold cortical stimulation to modulate EEG biomarkers associated with epilepsy to reduce or eliminate seizures. Cadence is currently preparing for clinical studies to support FDA clearance.

"Dan's passion for advancing epilepsy care and his proven leadership in medical innovation make him an incredible addition to our Board," said Kent Leyde, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cadence Neuroscience. "He shares our belief that every person living with epilepsy deserves hope, personalized care, and the opportunity for a more independent life. We're honored to have his experience and shared purpose guiding our work."

About Cadence Neuroscience

Cadence Neuroscience is a medical device company developing new therapies for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Redmond, Washington, Cadence's core technology was developed at Mayo Clinic and is under clinical evaluation. The company is led by seasoned executives with extensive backgrounds in neural implant product development and clinical studies. For more information, visit cadenceneuro.com.

Mayo Clinic and Dr. Worrell have a financial interest in the technology referenced in this news release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education, and research.

