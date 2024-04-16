Cadent and Stirista Partner to Make it Easier for Marketers to Target Across Linear, Addressable, Digital and CTV

"Cadent is excited to partner with Stirista to provide marketers with the right data on the right path with the right insights - combined with both companies' best-in-class audience targeting and measurement solutions" -Cadent VP of Business Development Jason Attanasio Post this

Added Stirista Senior Director of Media Sales Steve Karas, "Our goal is to help our customers harness their 1st party data and create actionable insights and strategies, which can be activated across email, digital and CTV. By joining forces with Cadent, we're excited to offer another avenue in providing our customers with actionable insights and omnichannel marketing solutions that help increase brand loyalty and to acquire new customers."

About Cadent

Cadent connects the TV advertising ecosystem. We help advertisers and publishers identify and understand audiences, activate campaigns, and measure what matters – across any TV content or device. Aperture, our converged TV platform, simplifies cross-screen advertising through a streamlined workflow that brings together identity, data, and inventory with hundreds of integrated partners. For more information, visit cadent.tv.

About Stirista

Stirista is a data-driven marketing technology provider that combines the power of authoritative identity data with the execution of omnichannel marketing. Through its data and customer-centric approach, Stirista is helping Fortune 500 and mid-market brands increase brand loyalty and acquire new customers. Stirista's privacy compliant data insights helps clients interact with customers and prospects via digital, email and social channels. For more information, please visit http://www.stirista.com.

