Cadent and Stirista Partner to Make it Easier for Marketers to Target Across Linear, Addressable, Digital and CTV

Partnership Strengthens Best In-Class Audience Targeting and Measurement Solutions for Marketers in Cookie-less Future
NEW YORK AND SAN ANTONIO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cadent, the largest independent solutions provider for converged TV advertising, today announced a partnership with Stirista, the leading provider of data-driven marketing solutions. The agreement combines the power of Cadent Aperture Platform, the company's end-to-end advanced TV platform, with Stirista's holistic identity-driven marketing solutions to provide brand marketers with access to a broad range of data insights, including demographic, lifestyle, purchase intent and B2B audiences. As part of the partnership, Cadent will integrate Stirista's audience data into its data marketplace to allow targeting across linear, addressable, digital and CTV.
"Cadent is excited to partner with Stirista to provide marketers with the right data on the right path with the right insights - combined with both companies' best-in-class audience targeting and measurement solutions," said Jason Attanasio, VP, Business Development at Cadent. "Similar to Stirista, Cadent has never relied on cookies. As the industry continues to move towards a cookie-less future, both our companies are at the forefront of this movement. We're here to help marketers connect with consumers, especially as they continue to diversify how and where they consume content, resulting in a real need in the market to streamline the buying and selling of TV, video, and digital media."
Added Stirista Senior Director of Media Sales Steve Karas, "Our goal is to help our customers harness their 1st party data and create actionable insights and strategies, which can be activated across email, digital and CTV. By joining forces with Cadent, we're excited to offer another avenue in providing our customers with actionable insights and omnichannel marketing solutions that help increase brand loyalty and to acquire new customers."
About Cadent
Cadent connects the TV advertising ecosystem. We help advertisers and publishers identify and understand audiences, activate campaigns, and measure what matters – across any TV content or device. Aperture, our converged TV platform, simplifies cross-screen advertising through a streamlined workflow that brings together identity, data, and inventory with hundreds of integrated partners. For more information, visit cadent.tv.
About Stirista
Stirista is a data-driven marketing technology provider that combines the power of authoritative identity data with the execution of omnichannel marketing. Through its data and customer-centric approach, Stirista is helping Fortune 500 and mid-market brands increase brand loyalty and acquire new customers. Stirista's privacy compliant data insights helps clients interact with customers and prospects via digital, email and social channels. For more information, please visit http://www.stirista.com.
