Cadet Ethan Schroyer Awarded Prestigious Scholarships to Two Top Virginia Universities

The Johnson Scholarship at Washington and Lee University is a highly competitive merit-based scholarship program awarded to exceptional students who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership potential, and a commitment to service. Named after benefactors Johnson and Johnson, the scholarship covers tuition, room, and board for four years, along with funds for research, internships, and other educational experiences. Johnson Scholarships are offered to approximately 44 high school seniors each year from an application pool of almost 7,000.

Both scholarships provide a tight-knit community, mentorship opportunities, and access to exclusive events and programs. The scholarships aim to foster a lifelong commitment to leadership and service, empowering students to make a positive impact in their communities and beyond.

"It has been an honor and a pleasure to witness Ethan's development at FUMA, both in and out of the classroom, these past four years," said Dr. James Benson, Ethan's academic advisor. "Ethan represents the best of the best of our cadets, and he has an exciting future ahead of him."

In a season where seniors are weighing their options as they look ahead to post-FUMA life, cadet Schroyer certainly has some great options to choose from for the 2024-25 academic year and beyond.

