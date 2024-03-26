Cadet Ethan Schroyer Awarded Prestigious Scholarships to Two Top Virginia Universities

Ethan Schroyer, a senior at Fork Union Military Academy, has recently been awarded prestigious scholarships to two of Virginia's top universities, the Jefferson Scholarship from the University of Virginia, and the Johnson Scholarship awarded by Washington and Lee University.
FORK UNION, Va., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ethan Schroyer, a senior at Fork Union Military Academy, has recently been awarded prestigious scholarships to two of Virginia's top universities after a strenuous application and interview process for each. Schroyer, the current Battalion Commander for the Corps of Cadets and a four-year Trustee Scholar at Fork Union, was also presented the Harry Byrd Leadership Award last month. Schroyer is the son of Sophie Shroyer of North East, Maryland, and has attended Fork Union Military Academy since August, 2020, when he enrolled as a freshman.
The Jefferson Scholarship at the University of Virginia is one of the most prestigious undergraduate scholarships in the United States. Named after Thomas Jefferson, the founder of the university, it seeks to attract exceptional students who demonstrate outstanding leadership, scholarship, and citizenship. Recipients of the Jefferson Scholarship receive full tuition, fees, room, and board for four years, along with a stipend for living expenses, research, and enrichment activities. This year, 30 high school seniors were selected as Jefferson Scholars from approximately 2,100 applicants, who must each be nominated by their high schools.
The Johnson Scholarship at Washington and Lee University is a highly competitive merit-based scholarship program awarded to exceptional students who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership potential, and a commitment to service. Named after benefactors Johnson and Johnson, the scholarship covers tuition, room, and board for four years, along with funds for research, internships, and other educational experiences. Johnson Scholarships are offered to approximately 44 high school seniors each year from an application pool of almost 7,000.
Both scholarships provide a tight-knit community, mentorship opportunities, and access to exclusive events and programs. The scholarships aim to foster a lifelong commitment to leadership and service, empowering students to make a positive impact in their communities and beyond.
"It has been an honor and a pleasure to witness Ethan's development at FUMA, both in and out of the classroom, these past four years," said Dr. James Benson, Ethan's academic advisor. "Ethan represents the best of the best of our cadets, and he has an exciting future ahead of him."
In a season where seniors are weighing their options as they look ahead to post-FUMA life, cadet Schroyer certainly has some great options to choose from for the 2024-25 academic year and beyond.
