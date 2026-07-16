Cadient Launches SmartRegistry™ to Help Healthcare Employers Find Qualified Clinicians Before They Apply

The healthcare hiring challenge isn't simply finding more candidates. It's finding qualified clinicians before your competitors do. SmartRegistry™ helps organizations move from reacting to applicants to proactively building qualified talent pipelines," said Bill Mastin, CEO of Cadient. Post this

SmartRegistry™ was built to address both challenges. The platform continuously analyzes an organization's open positions, sources passive healthcare professionals using AI, and evaluates clinical fit. It also pre-screens candidates against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General's List of Excluded Individuals and Entities (OIG LEIE) and SAM.gov exclusion records before recruiters begin outreach.

The launch builds on Cadient's recent research report, which analyzed the changing nature of enterprise hiring. Cadient's Authenticity Report found that 3 in 4 resumes submitted to top-salaried employers contained AI-generated content, while 9 in 10 flagged resumes contained inconsistencies, including overlapping employment dates, impossible promotions, or conflicting career histories. Together, the findings underscore a growing challenge for employers: hiring today requires not only finding qualified candidates faster, but also giving recruiters better information to evaluate them with confidence.

"The healthcare hiring challenge isn't simply finding more candidates," said Bill Mastin, CEO of Cadient. "It's finding qualified clinicians before your competitors do while giving recruiters better information to make faster, more confident hiring decisions. SmartRegistry™ helps organizations move from reacting to applicants to proactively building qualified talent pipelines."

Unlike traditional sourcing tools, SmartRegistry™ was designed specifically for healthcare hiring. The platform understands clinical roles, specialties, licensure, healthcare career pathways, and federal exclusion requirements to help recruiting teams identify qualified candidates while surfacing potential compliance risks earlier in the hiring process.

"Healthcare recruiting requires much more than matching keywords on a résumé," said Prateek Shrivastava, Chief Technology Officer at Cadient. "SmartRegistry™ brings together AI-powered sourcing, healthcare-specific intelligence, and early compliance screening to give recruiters a more complete picture before they ever make the first call."

The launch of SmartRegistry™reflects Cadient's broader vision of bringing intelligence to every stage of the hiring journey. As part of Cadient SmartSuite™, SmartRegistry™ complements the company's existing AI-powered capabilities for candidate matching, screening, scoring, applicant tracking, onboarding, and predictive retention, helping healthcare organizations hire faster while improving workforce quality. SmartRegistry™ is available beginning July 14. Healthcare organizations can learn more or request early access at https://cadient.ai/smart-registry.

About Cadient

Cadient is the pioneer of intelligent AI-based hiring solutions. With over 18 years of experience and more than 500 million applications processed, Cadient helps enterprise employers hire faster, reduce turnover, and improve workforce quality across distributed environments.

Built on deep recruitment technology expertise, including Cadient's legacy connection to Kronos, now part of UKG, the company combines proven hiring infrastructure with modern AI-powered decisioning to help organizations outsmart hiring chaos and predict workforce success. Cadient serves employers across retail, healthcare, hospitality, logistics, transportation, and franchise operations throughout North America.

Media Contact

Teena, Cadient, 91 9174994303, [email protected], https://cadienttalent.com/

SOURCE Cadient