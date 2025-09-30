Cadynce Announces Two-Way Integration with Paragon Truss Design Software

Kenneth Sewell, Head of Sales for Cadynce, said: "This integration ushers in a new era for truss manufacturers—giving leaders clarity, confidence, and the ability to scale boldly, innovate faster, and transform how the industry builds." Post this

Key Benefits of the Integration:

Single Source of Truth – Data automatically syncs between Paragon Truss's design environment and Cadynce's workflow platform, ensuring every update is captured across systems.

Fewer Errors, Faster Bids – Eliminates manual re-entry of designs, quotes, and job details, reducing costly mistakes and enabling up to 27% faster bid turnaround.

Accountability & Ownership – Teams gain visibility into who owns each step—from design to approval to production—driving efficiency and preventing delays.

Smarter Decisions – Leaders can track performance, workloads, and dependencies with context-rich data flowing bi-directionally, unlocking confidence and control.

Cadynce unifies the bid-to-build process—ditching spreadsheets and scattered tools for one cloud-based platform built for clarity and control. With built-in visibility and accountability, Cadynce helps manufacturers move faster, cut errors, and scale with confidence. By integrating seamlessly with tools like Paragon, Cadynce bridges silos, brings clarity to every step, and unlocks profitable growth across the industry. Kenneth Sewell, Head of Sales for Cadynce, said: "This integration ushers in a new era for truss manufacturers—giving leaders clarity, confidence, and the ability to scale boldly, innovate faster, and transform how the industry builds."

Paragon gives component manufacturers truss design freedom. Our independent, cloud-based platform is built on transparency, empowering users to design, estimate, and build without being locked into a single supplier or workflow. With an open API at its core, Paragon Truss drives innovation through integrations with companies like Cadynce—connecting data, streamlining operations, and unlocking new possibilities across the component industry.

The Cadynce–Paragon integration is available to Paragon Truss customers with the "Estimator Plan" or higher and all Cadynce plans. The official announcement will be made during the Building Component Manufacturers Conference (BCMC) in Omaha, NE, September 30 through October 3.

Ben Truman, Cadynce Software, Inc., 1 951-691-2167, [email protected], https://cadynce.com

