Caesars Republic Scottsdale, a Caesars Rewards Luxury Hotel is Now Open in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Situated on the north side of the region's premier luxury retail destination, Scottsdale Fashion Square, the 147-foot-high, 260,000 square-foot hotel boasts five opulent top-floor penthouse entertainment suites, each exceeding 2,000 square feet. These suites are complete with breathtaking vista views, outdoor terraces, and kitchens. The hotel also features 29 luxury suites, including wellness suites with Peloton stationary bikes and the La Lupa bridal suite, complete with hair salon amenities and a private lounge. Our king and double queen rooms are luxurious havens themselves, where guests can enjoy modern elegance and comfort. They offer floor-to-ceiling windows, a dedicated desk area for convenience, a modern sitting area, and a 55" 4K smart TV. Enhance your stay with the distinctive liquor display cabinet, including premium bottle selections. Rooms vary from 331 sq ft to 483 sq ft. Enjoy luxury and serenity in all our beautifully appointed guest rooms and suites.

"The HCW team is thrilled to open the doors to Caesars Republic Scottsdale; this day has been eagerly anticipated," expressed Richard Huffman, Chief Executive Officer, and President of HCW. "We can't wait to share this exceptional property with both locals and travelers. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone involved in this exciting venture; your contributions have made this project truly remarkable. We look forward to opening more Caesars Republics in the future."

"Caesars Republic is a vibrant extension of the Caesars legacy, and HCW was the perfect partner to bring it to life," said Anthony Carano, President of Caesars Entertainment. "With its stunning location, gorgeous design and incredible dining and pool experiences Caesars Republic Scottsdale is a modern oasis that sets the standard as we look forward to developing the brand in the future."

Caesars Republic Scottsdale boasts bountiful amenities, including three restaurants, two pools, and over 20,000 square feet of meeting space. Chef Giada De Laurentiis introduces Luna by Giada and Pronto by Giada, both reflecting her Roman heritage and showcasing her passion for traditional Italian cuisine with California and Mediterranean influences.

On the seventh floor, Seven (SVN), an elevated pool lounge, and fine dining concept that connects elite clientele with an environment boasting unparalleled views and impeccable style, is operated by the Riot Hospitality Group of Scottsdale. SVN will provide guests with stunning views of Camelback Mountain, Arizona sunsets, and unforgettable experiences, including showcasing all major sporting events on state-of-the-art screens. A nearly 12-foot-long 4K Direct View LED video wall weaving in Caesars' signature Sportsbook app adds excitement to every moment at SEVEN.

For those seeking a distinctive event space, Caesars Republic Scottsdale features a 7,000-square-foot, column-free ballroom with 34-foot-long sliding glass doors, opening onto the adjacent Cleopatra's Pool & Bar. The divisible ballroom can host events for up to 750 guests, and additional event spaces include a 3,000-square-foot Camelback Veranda on the eighth floor and a 3,700-square-foot meeting space on the second floor.

Integrating the Caesars Rewards loyalty network, guests can earn rewards points for their stay at Caesars Republic Scottsdale. Make your reservations now at caesarsrepublicscottsdale.com to secure an unforgettable experience.

Caesars Republic Scottsdale, owned and managed by HCW. Financing for the project was arranged by Walker and Dunlap, with the National Bank of Arizona supporting the endeavor. The hotel project team includes BRP Architects, Studio 11 Interior Design, and Layton Construction.

About Caesars Republic Scottdale

Caesars Republic Scottsdale is a new lifestyle-hotel experience and the first non-gaming hotel by Caesars Entertainment in the United States. Located adjacent to Scottsdale's premier luxury retail destination, Scottsdale Fashion Square, the new concept taps into the unique pulse of the surrounding city to form a one-of-a-kind experience. The 11-story, 265-room hotel and conference center opens in February 2024. For more information, visit caesarsrepublicscottsdale.com.

About HCW

HCW is a nationwide real estate property development, management, and hospitality company with offices in Phoenix, Kansas, and Branson, Missouri. HCW's diverse portfolio spans from full-service hotels and retail to multifamily apartments and condominiums. HCW has developed more than $2.5 billion in real estate in the past 30 years. For more information about HCW visit www.hcwdevelopment.com.

About Caesars Entertainment Corporation

Caesars Entertainment is one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers and the most geographically diverse U.S. casino-entertainment company. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's® and Horseshoe® brand names. Caesars Entertainment's portfolio also includes the Caesars Entertainment UK family of casinos. Caesars Entertainment is focused on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of great service, excellent products, unsurpassed distribution, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

About Chef Giada De Laurentiis

Emmy Award-winning, globally renowned celebrity chef, television personality and New York Times best-selling author Giada De Laurentiis cultivated her staple Italian cuisine in the kitchen of her grandfather's restaurant and later commenced her culinary career at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu in Paris. Since her debut in 2002, De Laurentiis has become one of the Food Network's most recognizable faces, starring in many TV shows, including, "Giada in Italy," "Everyday Italian," "Giada At Home," "Giada's Weekend Getaways," "Giada in Paradise: Capri, Santorini, Monaco and Thailand," and the highly popular series "Food Network Star. De Laurentiis is the author of nine cookbooks, all of which have charted on the New York Times bestseller list. As well, Giada De Laurentiis's Recipe for Adventure: Naples!, Paris! and Hong Kong! are the first three books in her children's chapter book series that transports readers to famous food cities around the world. Her culinary empire continues to expand with the opening of her third and fourth restaurants, Luna by Giada and Pronto by Giada, at Caesars Republic Scottsdale in addition to her two restaurants in Las Vegas, Giada and Pronto.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 47 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 44 regional town centers. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 ranking from Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) for nine consecutive years (2015-2023). For more information, please visit www.Macerich.com.

Macerich uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at investing.macerich.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Additional information about Macerich can be found through social media platforms such as LinkedIn. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including NOI and FFO, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the earnings release and supplemental filed on Form 8-K with the SEC, which are posted on the Investor Relations website at investing.macerich.com.

About Riot Hospitality Group

Riot Hospitality Group (RHG) is a national, premier hospitality management company headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. The company is known for managing and co-creating unique restaurant, nightlife, and hotel food and beverage brands. It oversees 14 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, and Tennessee, and by the end of 2024 will have 18 locations. With a passion for evolving the typical restaurant and entertainment landscape, RHG is committed to creating novel and meaningful experiences for every guest. The company is comprised of people who believe in leading by example. Their passion is fueled by a dedication to customer engagement, a strong commitment to genuine hospitality, and philanthropic ties in the community. In 2022, RHG launched the Riot Gives Back Foundation, which focuses on first responders, military members and veterans and their families, and the compassionate care of children. RHG brands include Cake, Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row, El Hefe, Farm & Craft, Hand Cut Chophouse, Riot House, and Seven. Additionally, it manages The District, Maya Day and Nightclub, and Clubhouse at Maya. For more information, visit www.riothg.com.

About Studio 11 Design

Founded in 2011, Studio 11 Design is an award-winning Dallas-based, full-service interior design firm, led by principal and owner Kellie Sirna. With decades of combined experience in hotel, restaurant, nightclub, casino, resort and spa designs around the world, the team provides innovative and inspiring modern design solutions in international hospitality and leisure markets. From property touchups to full scale renovations and new construction design, the in-house teams bring a client's vision to life – complete with additional support available from the branding (Brand Bottega) and art design (Lou Verne by Studio 11 Design) extensions of the firm. For more information on Studio 11 Design, visit www.studio11design.com.

