Caesars Republic Scottsdale Integrates Hilton Honors Program, Expands Booking Access, and Unveils Enhanced Dining Experience with SEVEN Remodel

Caesars Republic Scottsdale to join Hilton portfolio in December 2024, allowing guests to enjoy Hilton Honors benefits and seamless reservations through both Hilton and Caesars sites. SEVEN dining venue remodel planned for June, enhancing guest experience.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caesars Republic Scottsdale is proud to announce the upcoming integration with Hilton Hotels, which will enhance the experience for our valued guests. The name will remain the same.

As part of our journey to elevate offerings, Caesars Republic Scottsdale will join the Hilton portfolio as a soft-brand hotel, with this transition expected in December 2024. This will provide our guests with the ability to earn and redeem Hilton Honors points while also maintaining access to Caesars reservations. Bookings will be available through both the Hilton and Caesars websites, ensuring seamless access for all members while preserving the unique identity and luxury associated with Caesars Republic Scottsdale.

We are also thrilled to announce the remodel of SEVEN, our unique seventh-floor dining experience managed by Riot Hospitality Group. SEVEN will remain open as our signature seventh-floor venue and will undergo a renovation in June, elevating its ambiance and enhancing the guest experience with a new interior and fantastic venue of craft cocktail and a new menu. This remodel reflects our dedication to providing high-quality, memorable experiences for all guests. Our other dining venues, Pronto by Giada and Luna by Giada, will continue to offer their signature experiences without any changes.

Rick Huffman, President & CEO of HCW, shares, "We are excited for the remodel of our SEVEN restaurant, which begins this June. While SEVEN has enjoyed great success, we believe there are opportunities to enhance the guest experience, and we have some exciting changes planned that our guests will love. Our strong partnership with Caesars continues to thrive, and we're delighted to introduce Hilton Honors benefits while preserving our distinctive Caesars Republic identity. Soon, guests will be able to conveniently make reservations at Caesars Republic Scottsdale through the Hilton website."

About Caesars Republic Scottsdale

Caesars Republic Scottsdale is a new lifestyle-hotel experience and the first non-gaming hotel Licensed by Caesars Entertainment in the United States. Located adjacent to Scottsdale's premier luxury retail destination, Scottsdale Fashion Square, the new concept taps into the unique pulse of the surrounding city to form a one-of-a-kind experience. The 11-story, 265-room hotel and conference center opened March 6, 2024. For more information, visit caesarsrepublicscottsdale.com.

About HCW

HCW is a nationwide real estate property development, management, and hospitality company with offices in Phoenix, Kansas, and Branson, Missouri. HCW's diverse portfolio spans from full-service hotels and retail to multifamily apartments and condominiums. HCW has developed more than $2.5 billion in real estate in the past 32 years. For more information about HCW visit hcwdevelopment.com

