Caesars Republic Scottsdale Luxury Hotel Announces Hiring Event starting January 24th

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caesars Republic Scottsdale, the much-anticipated luxury hotel, is excited to announce a 7-day Job Fair taking place from January 24th to January 31st. The hotel is seeking to fill over 250 positions in preparation for its grand opening on March 6th, 2024.

Individuals interested in joining the Caesars Republic team are invited to attend the Job Fair at the hotel site located at 4747 N Goldwater Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251. The fair will run from 8 am to 5 pm, providing an excellent opportunity for prospective candidates to explore exciting career prospects. Parking available at Scottsdale Fashion Square, enter through hotel front doors.

Caesars Republic Scottsdale offers an array of exciting job opportunities at the 11-story, 265-room hotel featuring 20,000 square feet of distinctive event space, including a 7,000-square-foot ballroom opening onto Cleopatra's Pool & Bar, and a 3,000-square-foot Camelback Veranda. The hotel also features two renowned restaurants by Chef Giada De Laurentiis – Luna by Giada and Pronto by Giada. Additionally, the seventh-floor features SEVEN, an elevated pool lounge and luxury dining concept by national hospitality management company Riot Hospitality Group.

This is a unique chance to become a part of the very first Caesars Republic property and collaborate with the famed Chef Giada De Laurentiis at Luna by Giada and Pronto by Giada. Benefits for prospective employees include covered parking, 401K, paid time off, and an exciting work atmosphere. Be a part of an amazing team with great benefits – apply with us today!

For more information and to apply, visit caesarsrepublicscottsdale.com.

About Caesars Republic Scottdale

Caesars Republic Scottsdale is a new lifestyle-hotel experience and the first non-gaming hotel by Caesars Entertainment in the United States. Located adjacent to Scottsdale's premier luxury retail destination, Scottsdale Fashion Square, the new concept taps into the unique pulse of the surrounding city to form a one-of-a-kind experience. The 11-story, 265-room hotel and conference center opens in February 2024. For more information, visit caesarsrepublicscottsdale.com.

About HCW

HCW is a nationwide real estate property development, management, and hospitality company with offices in Phoenix, Kansas, and Branson, Missouri. HCW's diverse portfolio spans from full-service hotels and retail to multifamily apartments and condominiums. HCW has developed more than $2.5 billion in real estate in the past 30 years. For more information about HCW visit www.hcwdevelopment.com.

About Chef Giada De Laurentiis

Emmy Award-winning, globally renowned celebrity chef, television personality and New York Times best-selling author Giada De Laurentiis cultivated her staple Italian cuisine in the kitchen of her grandfather's restaurant and later commenced her culinary career at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu in Paris. Since her debut in 2002, De Laurentiis has become one of the Food Network's most recognizable faces, starring in many TV shows, including, "Giada in Italy," "Everyday Italian," "Giada At Home," "Giada's Weekend Getaways," "Giada in Paradise: Capri, Santorini, Monaco and Thailand," and the highly popular series "Food Network Star. De Laurentiis is the author of nine cookbooks, all of which have charted on the New York Times bestseller list. As well, Giada De Laurentiis's Recipe for Adventure: Naples!, Paris! and Hong Kong! are the first three books in her children's chapter book series that transports readers to famous food cities around the world. Her culinary empire continues to expand with the opening of her third and fourth restaurants, Luna by Giada and Pronto by Giada, at Caesars Republic Scottsdale in addition to her two restaurants in Las Vegas, Giada and Pronto.

About Riot Hospitality Group

Riot Hospitality Group (RHG) is a national, premier hospitality management company headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. The company is known for managing and co-creating unique restaurant, nightlife, and hotel food and beverage brands. It oversees 13 locations in Arizona, Colorado, and Tennessee, and by the end of 2024 will have 18 locations. With a passion for evolving the typical restaurant and entertainment landscape, RHG is committed to creating novel and meaningful experiences for every guest. The company is comprised of people who believe in leading by example. Their passion is fueled by a dedication to customer engagement, a strong commitment to genuine hospitality, and philanthropic ties in the community. In 2022, RHG launched the Riot Gives Back Foundation, which focuses on first responders, military members and veterans and their families, and the compassionate care of children. RHG brands include Cake, Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row, El Hefe, Farm & Craft, Hand Cut Chophouse, Riot House, and Seven. Additionally, it manages The District, Maya Day and Nightclub, and Clubhouse at Maya. For more information, visit www.riothg.com.

