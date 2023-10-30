Café La Fortuna Owner, Daughter Celebrate the Launch of their First Coffee Book: The Inspiring Story of Café La Fortuna

"When I make a cup of coffee, it means that I want to give them the best of us to our customers—the best of us in quality, ingredients, and in knowledge. I want them to enjoy it and say, I will come back." Post this

In this short yet informational coffee book, readers learn about what it takes to make a cup of coffee—as it is not as simple as it seems. While following the story of how Café La Fortuna came to be, the authors share the various techniques and processes that are needed to create from the simplest to the most complicated coffee recipes. The duo also discussed their writing journey, while providing a taste of their delicious Café de Olla— Mexican ground coffee with cinnamon and raw dark sugar—and Mexican hot chocolate for guests to enjoy.

Fig Factor Media CEO Jacqueline S. Ruiz did a Q&A session with the authors. When asked what a cup of coffee meant to the authors, Lavelli answered, "It means a lot. It's that first sip in the morning—the flavor, the freshness that it kicks off, the aroma that makes it good coffee. When I make a cup of coffee, it means that I want to give them the best of us to our customers—the best of us in quality, ingredients, and in knowledge. I want them to enjoy it and say, I will come back." Franco added to Lavelli's response by saying that she "loves making that perfect cup of coffee consistent so that everybody gets the same great cup of coffee every time they come in and we're doing something right because people do keep coming back."

As a well-known coffee shop in the Hinsdale area, Lavelli and Franco were joined in support by many of their daily customers to celebrate their new book.

Copies of The Inspiring Story of Café La Fortuna can be purchased on Amazon.

ABOUT Café La Fortuna

From our Café La Fortuna to your home, our mission is to bring you the comfort and memories of being with your loved ones through a cup of our homemade coffee. Whether you have our signature Café de Olla or indulge in one of our delicious famous paninis, Café La Fortuna wishes to unlock those memories as you enjoy them.

This book contains not only our unique history, but an insight to the process and history behind making the perfect cup of coffee. As we share our history with you and our favorite things about coffee, we remind you that from the unique aroma that is released when we roast our Chiapas-grown coffee beans to the decadent taste that is unlocked within, our coffee is your portal to unlocking the feeling of "home" wherever you are.

For more information, please visit: https://lafortunahinsdale.com/.

