Café Owner, Co-Author Gives New Meaning to Coffee Table Book with October Launch of The Inspiring Story of Café La Fortuna

Being the first of a five book series, which include a cookbook, the authors skillfully guide the reader through Café La Fortuna's history, current operations, and plans while introducing what has found comfort in their café. Readers will learn about the café, which opened in the affluent suburb in 2012, the process of how the café roasts a small batch every day, the enhancement of flavors that come through this roasting and the creation of Mexican-inspired beverages such as café de olla and a spicy, sweet Mexican hot chocolate. The book also educates people on the process and history behind making of a perfect cup of coffee.

"Most of us cannot live without grabbing coffee to start the day or to share with a friend," Lavelli said. "There is so much more than what we see and taste in that cup—knowing the origin of the beans, the work that goes into selecting them, and of course, the roasting."

Lavelli and Franco hope readers will be excited to discover more in future books.

"We are not only proud of our product but also the culture which surrounds it," Lavelli said. "What this book does is that it shares our love of a beverage that brings people together."

Registration for the book launch is recommended and can be found on this link.

The book is available on Amazon. For information about Café La Fortuna, visit https://lafortunahinsdale.com/.

About "The Inspiring Story of Café La Fortuna"

"The Inspiring Story of Café La Fortuna" is a comprehensive guide to the process of producing coffee, from its origins in tropical rainforest regions to its roasting and brewing. It explores the history of coffee including its shift in popularity from tea in America during the late 18th century. The book also delves into the factors that affect coffee plant growth, such as climate and soil conditions, and discusses the different varieties of coffee, with Arabica and Robusta being the most well-known.

The book highlights the artistry involved in roasting coffee, where skill can transform raw coffee beans into a flavorful and elegant beverage. It explains the chemical processes which occur during roasting to enhance the bean's flavor while reducing the caffeine content. The book also emphasizes the importance of the coffee's origin and its impact on the final product. It mentions how coffee production plays a significant role in the global economy and is a vital source of income for many families.

"The Inspiring Story of Café La Fortuna" provides extensive insight into the coffee production process and aims to help readers appreciate the hard work and craftsmanship in creating the beloved beverage.

