Caffè Nero and Alileo Wines Launch First "Coffee Winehouse Experience" Where the Worlds of Artisanal Italian Coffee and Wines Intersect

"We're thrilled to be the first to partner with Caffè Nero to bring this truly Italian experience to their customers and have them enjoy our fantastic wines which are meant to be shared when gathering with friends and family," said Antonio Bertone, co-founder of Alileo. Post this

Created by husband and wife team Antonio Bertone and Alexandra Drane, Alileo is produced in partnership with Bertone's family in Sicily and imported to the United States. A family endeavor, Bertone's cousin lovingly crafts the wine in the seaside village of Marsala, Italy. At Caffè Nero, Alileo will serve its four 100% natural and unfiltered wines, which include Zibibbo Macerato, Young Grillo, Syrah and Rosato Bronzato.

Throughout the year, the "Coffee Winehouse Experience" will host events, such as weekly Wine and Words Book Clubs, educational wine tastings, pop-up shops and more. For more information or to purchase Alileo, visit www.alileowines.com .

About Alileo

Alileo is a Sicilian natural boxed wine brand. Founded by Antonio Bertone and Alexandra Drane, Alileo is produced in partnership with Bertone's family in Sicily and imported to the United States. Their bag-in-box natural wines are made using traditional methods with varietals from the West Coast of Sicily. Alileo was awarded three medals by the Decanter World Wine Awards 2023, the world's leading wine competition. Alileo were awarded silver for the Syrah and bronze for the Young Grillo and Rosato Bronzato. For more information, visit www.alileowines.com.

About Caffè Nero

Caffè Nero is the largest independent coffee house group, operating in over 10 countries with over 1,050 locations globally. Founded by Gerry Ford in 1997, he left no stone unturned when creating their signature Classico coffee blend nearly 30 years ago. Caffè Nero's mission since the beginning has been to create a place that radiates comfort, relaxation, and warmth. A place to meet friends, or watch the world go by while enjoying great coffee. For more information, visit www.caffenero.com.

About Legacy Place

Legacy Place offers an electric shopping, dining and entertainment experience with a selection of 75+ leading brands, including Whole Foods Market, West Elm, Kendra Scott, Aerie, Pure Barre, Showcase Cinema de Lux, Apple, Anthropologie, The Capital Grille, Shake Shack, L.L. Bean, Il Massimo, Caffè Nero, sweetgreen, and lululemon. Since opening in 2009, the outdoor shopping center has continued to be the region's leading shopping and lifestyle destination for its ability to set retail trends, support nonprofits, and create dynamic events. Legacy Place is a joint venture between WS Development and National Amusements. It is located at 680 Legacy Place Dedham, MA 02026. For more information, visit www.legacyplace.com and follow Legacy Place on social media: @legacyplace on Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact

Tess Darci, Alileo, 1 7817185239, [email protected], https://alileowines.com/

