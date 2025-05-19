CAHP Credit Union names Merlot Marketing Agency of Record

Award-winning marketing agency Merlot Marketing has been named agency of record for CAHP Credit Union! Merlot will lead creative & social media efforts to elevate the brand story and educate members on its range of financial solutions. https://merlotmarketing.com/ Post this

Founded by CHP officers, CAHP Credit Union provides a comprehensive range of financial services from home, auto and personal loans to investment and wealth management solutions. With tools like Zelle®, Money Market accounts and financial education resources, the credit union empowers officers and their families to manage their finances with confidence.

"CAHP Credit Union's dedication to its members, officers and their families is truly inspiring," said Debi Hammond, CEO and Founder of Merlot Marketing. "Their mission aligns with our agency's values, and we're honored to help elevate their brand and expand their impact."

Merlot's partnership with CAHP Credit Union began with the successful launch of key initiatives, including the introduction of Zelle®, California Wildfire assistance materials, and raising awareness around the credit union's Money Market. In the coming months, Merlot will build on this momentum by launching CAHP Credit Union's social media presence, to continue building brand awareness and strengthen member outreach.

