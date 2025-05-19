CAHP Credit Union names Merlot Marketing Agency of Record

Merlot will drive creative and social media efforts to educate members on the credit union's financial services
SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Merlot Marketing (Merlot) has been named the Agency of Record for CAHP Credit Union, a full-service financial services provider dedicated to supporting California peace officers and their families. Merlot will lead creative and social media strategies, delivering branding, messaging and design support across print, digital, direct mail and email campaigns with the goal of sharing the credit union's brand story and engaging both new and existing members.
"Our mission at CAHP Credit Union is to provide officers and their families with the financial resources they need to succeed, and we're grateful for Merlot's support in amplifying our message and showcasing our full-service offerings as we continue to build on this momentum," said Jill Alves, VP of Account Management at CAHP Credit Union.
Founded by CHP officers, CAHP Credit Union provides a comprehensive range of financial services from home, auto and personal loans to investment and wealth management solutions. With tools like Zelle®, Money Market accounts and financial education resources, the credit union empowers officers and their families to manage their finances with confidence.
"CAHP Credit Union's dedication to its members, officers and their families is truly inspiring," said Debi Hammond, CEO and Founder of Merlot Marketing. "Their mission aligns with our agency's values, and we're honored to help elevate their brand and expand their impact."
Merlot's partnership with CAHP Credit Union began with the successful launch of key initiatives, including the introduction of Zelle®, California Wildfire assistance materials, and raising awareness around the credit union's Money Market. In the coming months, Merlot will build on this momentum by launching CAHP Credit Union's social media presence, to continue building brand awareness and strengthen member outreach.
For more information about CAHP Credit Union, visit https://cahpcu.org/. To learn more about Merlot Marketing, visit https://merlotmarketing.com/.
