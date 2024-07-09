Caitlin Albritton wins 19th annual Halstead Grant for Emerging Jewelers

Annual grant is awarded to jewelry businesses in their first five years, based on jewelry design and business prowess.

PRESCOTT, Ariz., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caitlin Albritton has won the 2024 Halstead Grant for new jewelry businesses. Caitlin receives a $7,500 cash grant, $1,000 in jewelry supplies, a trip to Prescott, Arizona, a detailed feedback report from the judging committee, and a signature trophy.

Grant founder and Halstead President, Hilary Halstead Scott said, "Caitlin's collection of inlay jewelry marries traditional techniques with contemporary designs and color palettes. She puts so much work and heart into this business. She is a fantastic role model for creative entrepreneurs."

As an artist from childhood, Caitlin initially studied painting at Savannah College of Art and Design followed by a Studio Art Master of Fine Art from Maryland Institute College of Art. But after a few workshops where she learned stone inlay and intarsia, she pursued full-time lapidary and metalsmithing. She started selling her stone inlay jewelry in 2020 and has since been awarded many grants, including as a finalist for the Halstead Grant in 2020 and 2022, and juried art fair awards. Caitlin lives and works in Tampa where she makes her jewelry and teaches courses in her cobblestone inlay technique.

Caitlin said, "Winning the Halstead Grant is huge for my jewelry business, allowing me to get in front of my target audience at out-of-state art shows and galleries. I'm so grateful to have Halstead's support both monetarily and with helpful feedback to keep improving as a small business owner."

Caitlin uses body language, color, and stone symbolism to exude multifaceted expression and autonomy in her signature female figure inlays. She aims to inspire a feminine power like water: soft and gentle, yet able to shape stones. Caitlin's collections include stone inlay rings, pendants, cuffs, and earrings that start at $80. Her signature female figures start at $1,000.

The Halstead Grant also awarded finalist prizes of $1,000 cash grant and $250 in jewelry supplies to Niki Leist, Wyncie Evelyn Design Co., and Novaura Jewelry.

The Halstead Grant began in 2006 to bring the business plan concept to the jewelry community. It provides resources for creative entrepreneurs to establish clear goals and measurable steps toward self-sufficiency. The application requires more than jewelry portfolio photos. Questions cover a business plan including marketing, competitive analysis, finances, and production capacity. The 2025 Halstead Grant application is available now.

