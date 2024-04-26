Cal Patriot Insurance Services Announces New Partnership with Dairyland Insurance to Provide Enhanced Auto and Motorcycle Insurance Options

Cal Patriot Insurance Services is pleased to announce a new partnership with Dairyland Insurance, effective May 1st, 2024. This collaboration will allow Cal Patriot to offer online quotes and binding for Dairyland's comprehensive auto and motorcycle insurance plans through CalPatriotInsurance.com. The partnership aims to provide more flexible and affordable insurance options, enhancing customer satisfaction and making the insurance process more efficient. Dairyland Insurance is recognized for its competitive rates and exceptional coverage options, aligning well with Cal Patriot's commitment to delivering value to its clients.

FRESNO, Calif., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cal Patriot Insurance Services, a trusted provider of auto insurance solutions, is excited to announce a new partnership with Dairyland Insurance, a leading name in auto and motorcycle insurance. Starting May 1st, 2024, Cal Patriot will offer quotes and online binding for Dairyland's comprehensive auto and motorcycle insurance plans through its dedicated platform, calpatriotinsurance.com.

This partnership will enable Cal Patriot Insurance Services to expand its offerings, providing customers with more flexible and affordable car insurance options. Dairyland is known for its competitive rates and exceptional coverage options, making them a perfect match for Cal Patriot's commitment to offering the best value to its clients.

"Partnering with Dairyland Insurance allows us to further fulfill our promise to our customers: to provide top-notch insurance solutions that meet their unique needs," said Mark Svetlik, Owner of Cal Patriot Insurance Services. "We are excited to integrate Dairyland's products into our platform, which will make purchasing and managing auto and motorcycle insurance easier than ever before."

Customers interested in obtaining a quote for Dairyland's auto or motorcycle insurance can do so by visiting calpatriotinsurance.com. The process is designed to be quick and user-friendly, ensuring that drivers and riders can secure their coverage effortlessly and get back on the road with confidence.

About Cal Patriot Insurance Services:

Cal Patriot Insurance Services is committed to providing reliable and cheap car insurance in Fresno Ca. With a focus on customer satisfaction and accessibility, Cal Patriot ensures a seamless insurance buying and management experience.

About Dairyland Insurance:

Dairyland Insurance has been a trusted provider of Low Cost Auto Insurance since 1953. Known for their competitive rates and outstanding customer service, Dairyland offers a range of coverage options to meet the diverse needs of its customers.

Media Contact

Mark Svetlik, Cal Patriot Insurance Services, 1 (559) 222-4600, [email protected], calpatriotinsurance.com

SOURCE Cal Patriot Insurance Services