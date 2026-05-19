Cal State Bakersfield Athletics Signs Multiyear Expansion with Taymar

Cal State Bakersfield Athletics has secured expanded support from Taymar with the firm taking on a broader role that now encompasses ticket sales and operations as well as sponsorships. The arrangement gives Roadrunner community members, donors and investors more flexibility than ever before to support the program while ensuring that every dollar flows straight to Cal State Bakersfield (CSUB). The expansion deepens a partnership built on CSUB Athletics' core commitment to community engagement and positions the athletics program for long-term growth.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cal State Bakersfield Athletics has secured expanded support from Taymar with the firm taking on a broader role that now encompasses ticket sales and operations as well as sponsorships. The arrangement gives Roadrunner community members, donors and investors more flexibility than ever before to support the program while ensuring that every dollar flows straight to Cal State Bakersfield (CSUB). The expansion deepens a partnership built on CSUB Athletics' core commitment to community engagement and positions the athletics program for long-term growth.

"This partnership is a great step forward for Roadrunner Athletics," said Cal State Bakersfield Acting Director of Athletics Dr. Sarah Tuohy. "By streamlining both ticketing and sponsorships under one unified model, we're making it easier than ever for our community to invest directly in CSUB. This is a cutting-edge approach that positions us well for the future of college athletics – one that gives our supporters more flexibility while ensuring every dollar comes straight to the program where it belongs."

CSUB and Taymar are actively seeking an Assistant Athletic Director of Sponsorships who will work closely with Chris Holzknecht, Director of Ticket Sales and Operations, to lead revenue-generation efforts in the Bakersfield community.

"We're proud to expand our support of Cal State Bakersfield's revenue initiatives from ticket sales and operations to now include sponsorships," said Taymar Senior Vice President Alexis Campanella. "We're grateful for Dr. Tuohy and her team's continued trust, and we look forward to building on this momentum for the Roadrunners during this exciting time."

Cal State Bakersfield represents Taymar's first client in California, The Big West and Pac-12.

"Our work with Cal State Bakersfield represents the kind of partnership we strive to build – collaborative, forward-thinking and focused on results," said Taymar Founder/CEO Mark Dyer. "This expanded agreement positions us to deliver even greater impact across ticketing, sponsorships and overall revenue strategy."

Visit www.TaymarSalesU.com or contact [email protected] for more information.

About Taymar

Taymar is a North Carolina-based college sports marketing company focused on driving new revenue growth for athletic departments and organizations through ticket sales, sponsorship, ticket operations and fundraising. Taymar Sales U. is committed to serving clients and colleagues and was founded on the belief that organizations want senior-level counsel, more personalized service and increased goal alignment.

About CSUB Athletics

CSUB Athletics is the NCAA Division I program for Bakersfield and Kern County. The Roadrunners have claimed 30 national championships and 215 individual national titles. Located in the 9th largest city in California, CSUB Athletics sponsors 16 sports and is a proud member of The Big West and Pac-12. Buy tickets to all Cal State Bakersfield home competitions by visiting GoRunners.com/Tickets and support CSUB Athletics' vision to Pursue Championships and Graduate Leaders by donating to the Roadrunner Club at GoRunners.com/Give.

Media Contact

Mark Dyer, Taymar, 1 704-507-3559, [email protected], www.TaymarSalesU.com

Philip Tate, Philip Tate Strategic Communications LLC, 1 7044924108, [email protected], www.TaymarSalesU.com

SOURCE Taymar