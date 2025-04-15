Cal State Bakersfield Signs with Taymar Sales U. to Handle Ticket Sales and Operations

Cal State Bakersfield Athletics and Taymar Sales U. have signed a multi-year agreement for the firm to handle outbound ticket sales and operations.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cal State Bakersfield Athletics and Taymar Sales U. have signed a multi-year agreement for the firm to handle outbound ticket sales and operations.

"Cal State Bakersfield is entering a new era, and Taymar Sales U. is the right partner to help us fulfill our commitment to community engagement, which is a pillar of CSUB Athletics' mission," said Cal State Bakersfield Assistant Vice President / Director of Athletics Kyle Conder. "Taymar's focus on outbound sales and fan engagement aligns perfectly with our goals to cultivate and steward resources for enhanced community support and revenue generation."

Taymar will hire a Director of Ticket Sales and Operations to lead these efforts in the Bakersfield community.

"As Taymar continues its rapid growth, we're thrilled to expand to the West Coast with Cal State Bakersfield," said Taymar President Joe Rickert. "President Harper, Athletics Director Kyle Conder, and their teams have an inspiring vision for the role athletics plays in uniting communities. We're excited to get to work and help bring that vision to life together."

Cal State Bakersfield is Taymar's 30th client and represents the company's first client in California and The Big West.

"This new relationship with Cal State Bakersfield is truly a milestone for us in several ways, starting with the fact we're working with our first school in the California State system," said Taymar Founder/CEO Mark Dyer. "It is also our first Big West school and a great place for Taymar to plant our flag in America's most populous state."

About Taymar Sales U.

Taymar Sales U. is a North Carolina-based college sports marketing company focused on driving new revenue growth for athletic departments and organizations through ticket sales, sponsorship, ticket operations, and fundraising. Taymar Sales U. is committed to serving clients and colleagues and was founded on the belief that organizations want senior-level counsel, more personalized service, and increased goal alignment.

Current clients include University of Kentucky, Louisiana State University, Georgia Southern University, The Citadel, Robert Morris University, Northern Illinois University, University of Connecticut, Samford University, University of Akron, University of North Alabama, Michigan State University, DePaul University, Furman University, Jacksonville State University, Wichita State University, Queen City Soccer Club, North Dakota Athletics, University of North Carolina at Greensboro, East Texas A&M University, the Allstate Sugar Bowl, Middle Tennessee State University, University of Central Missouri, Lexington Sporting Club, Western Kentucky University, University of Arkansas-Little Rock, Sacred Heart University, Coastal Carolina University, Drake University, the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl and Cal State Bakersfield.

About CSUB Athletics

CSUB Athletics is the NCAA Division I program for Bakersfield and Kern County. The Roadrunners have claimed 30 national championships and 215 individual national titles. Located in the 9th largest city in California, CSUB Athletics sponsors 16 sports and is a proud member of The Big West and Pac-12. Buy tickets to all Cal State Bakersfield home competitions by visiting GoRunners.com/Tickets and support CSUB Athletics' vision to Pursue Championships and Graduate Leaders by donating to the Roadrunner Club at GoRunners.com/Give.

