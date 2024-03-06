Cal-Tec Labs Inc. Acquired by Medical Technology Associates

"We are thrilled to add Cal-Tec Labs to our family of companies," remarked Val Marks, Chief Executive Officer at MTA. "The Cal-Tec team provides decades of industry experience and expertise that will be crucial to our expansion in Western PA." Post this

"In 1990 I designed our logo using Adobe PageMaker – we didn't even have Word," remembers Cal-Tec Vice President of Administration Jon Urban. "We're proud of how far we've come since then, and we're excited to see the impact of this new partnership with MTA and how it will help launch CTL to new heights."

"Customer relationships have always been paramount to Cal-Tec Labs," said George Urban, the company's Vice President of Operations. "Over the last year we explored numerous potential partnerships, and we are confident that partnering with MTA and Riverarch is the best fit for our clients and employees. With this additional support, CTL will now be able to reach clients in new industries and bolster our service offerings for existing customers."

Cal-Tec is MTA's newest calibration acquisition, joining recent additions MicronPA and Energy Plus. The technical depth and strong local relationships provided by CTL's high-quality team will complement MTA's national industry footprint, and the two businesses look forward to working in tandem.

"We are thrilled to add Cal-Tec Labs to our family of companies," remarked Val Marks, Chief Executive Officer at MTA. "The Cal-Tec team provides decades of industry experience and expertise that will be crucial to our expansion in Western PA. Together we will expand our service offerings and leverage technology to drive customer success."

George and Jon Urban, along with the CTL team, will remain in their current roles.

About Cal-Tec Labs Inc.

Cal-Tec Labs Inc. is a full-service PJLA-accredited calibration lab based in Pittsburgh, PA. With over 2500 clients in all 50 states, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Canada, Cal-Tec Labs offers a range of inspection, certification, and calibration services provided by expertly trained staff with decades of experience.

About MTA, LLC.

Medical Technology Associates, LLC is a national leader in healthcare compliance testing,

inspection, certification, calibration, and equipment. As a single source provider, MTA delivers a

wide range of services and equipment for Medical Gas, Environmental Monitoring, Calibration

and Controlled Environment services on a national basis. MTA has nearly 40 years of industry

experience. Branch offices are in FL, TX, AZ, KS, IN and PA with technicians across the U.S.

