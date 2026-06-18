Calabrese Law Associates Announces Unit Owner Protection Program, Making Hiring a Lawyer for Condo Document Review Easier in Massachusetts

Condominium buyers in Massachusetts can now more easily access legal support through Calabrese Law Associates' new Unit Owner Protection Program. The service simplifies condo document review in Massachusetts before buyers close on a property.

BOSTON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Calabrese Law Associates announced the launch of its Unit Owner Protection Program. The service makes condo document review more accessible for condominium buyers navigating complex real estate transactions.

The service focuses on helping prospective property owners better understand the financial, legal and operational conditions of a condominium owners association (COA) before purchasing a unit. Buyers often receive large document packages shortly before closing, making it difficult to identify potential concerns without experienced legal guidance.

Should You Hire a Lawyer for Condo Document Review in Massachusetts?

For many buyers, the answer depends on the complexity of the COA's financial and legal records. Calabrese Law Associates developed the Unit Owner Protection Program to help buyers evaluate potential risks before completing the sale transaction.

The program includes a review of key condominium documents, such as:

COA budgets: Reviewing reserve funding, special assessments and financial stability

Meeting minutes and governing documents: Identifying recurring disputes, litigation or policy concerns

Insurance information: Evaluating condominium insurance coverage and potential gaps affecting owners

Rules and restrictions: Helping buyers understand occupancy, rental and renovation limitations as covered by Massachusetts law

Massachusetts condominium purchases may involve significant financial commitments. Legal review of the necessary documents may help buyers uncover concerns involving deferred maintenance, pending litigation, insufficient reserves or unexpected restrictions before closing. Calabrese Law Associates supports Massachusetts buyers several weeks before finalizing a sale, ensuring they know exactly what they are signing.

According to Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 183A, prospective home buyers have the right to all relevant documentation, such as the COA's bylaws and maintenance procedures, as these will affect the buyer upon purchase of a condominium. Calabrese Law Associates can easily investigate and explain risks and regulations to buyers.

Why Is Condominium Document Review Becoming More Important?

Buyers across Massachusetts want alternatives to single-family homes amid competitive real estate markets. However, condominium transactions also involve shared financial obligations, responsibilities and legal structures that many first-time buyers may not fully understand.

A COA's financial stability can directly affect future owners through legal responsibilities, fee increases and maintenance costs. Reviewing documents before closing may help buyers better understand future obligations and avoid surprises after moving in.

Homebuyers, real estate professionals and Massachusetts residents interested in learning more about the Unit Owner Protection Program can contact Calabrese Law Associates directly or review the details online.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is it essential to hire a lawyer to review COA documentation before signing in Massachusetts?

A lawyer can review legal documents, financial disclosures and COA rules that may affect long-term ownership costs and responsibilities.

What documents are included in a condo document review?

Firms like Calabrese Law Associates investigate COA budgets, bylaws, master deeds, meeting minutes, insurance information and records of pending litigation to provide buyers with a comprehensive picture of the legal and financial health of the COA involved in the purchase.

Which areas in Massachusetts do Calabrese Law Associates serve?

The firm's services are available throughout Massachusetts, with its main offices in Boston and Burlington.

About Calabrese Law Associates

Calabrese Law Associates is a Massachusetts-based law firm providing legal services in real estate, condominium law and property transactions. The firm supports its Massachusetts clients with legal guidance to help buyers make more informed real estate-related decisions.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Calabrese Law Associates, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.calalaw.com/

SOURCE Calabrese Law Associates