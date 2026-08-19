Calabrese Law Associates Launches Unit Owner Protection Program to Shield Massachusetts Condo Buyers from Hidden Risks

Calabrese Law Associates has introduced the Unit Owner Protection Program, giving condo buyers a Massachusetts condo attorney review before closing to catch hidden fees, risky association rules and financial red flags in condo documents.

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new program from Calabrese Law Associates gives condo buyers a Massachusetts condo attorney review before closing, catching hidden risks that typically surface after the sale finalizes. The Unit Owner Protection Program covers association finances, records and disclosures ahead of the closing date.

What Should Condo Buyers in Boston Review Before Closing?

Condo buyers should have an attorney review the association's governing documents, financial records and meeting minutes before signing anything. These materials often arrive near closing. Buyers without legal guidance may miss signs such as underfunded reserves, pending litigation or restrictive rental and renovation rules. A general real estate attorney may lack the condominium-specific expertise these transactions require.

Calabrese Law Associates built the Unit Owner Protection Program to close that gap, focusing on condominium law in the Commonwealth and working within tight closing timelines.

How Does the Program Analyze Association Documents?

The review centers on how much authority an association holds and where its finances stand. Those associations form either as trusts or as incorporated entities in the Commonwealth. A Declaration of Trust gives trustees defined decision-making power, while Articles of Incorporation grant that power to the association itself. From there, attorneys at Calabrese Law Associates examine which structure applies and what it means for the buyer.

That review typically covers:

Governing documents: Whether the association operates under a Declaration of Trust or Articles of Incorporation, and what authority that gives its leadership.

Financial health: Whether reserves are adequately funded and whether owners have faced repeated special assessments.

Meeting minutes: Recurring disputes or unpaid dues conflicts that could lead an association toward foreclosure.

Fee structures: Costs charged to unit owners, including any not disclosed up front.

Attorneys at the firm remain accessible and disclose their fees up front, a detail that buyers who are already facing closing costs consistently ask about. Calabrese Law Associates positions its team as one of the region's most knowledgeable resources for condominium law.

Frequently Asked Questions

The following questions address common concerns about the Unit Owner Protection Program and the condo closing process.

Will Calabrese Law Associates negotiate with the seller or condo board for me?

Negotiation is not part of the service. The firm delivers its written findings to the buyer, who can then raise concerns directly with the seller.

What happens if my closing date moves?

Calabrese Law Associates works with shifting closing dates and may request updated association records if the delay is prolonged.

Is this legal advice?

General information about the program does not constitute legal advice on its own. A Massachusetts condo attorney review before closing becomes formal legal advice only once Calabrese Law Associates and a client have established an attorney-client relationship.

What happens if the condo association won't share certain records before closing?

An association's refusal to provide key documents is a significant warning sign. Calabrese Law Associates' attorneys will advise you on the risks of proceeding without a complete financial picture and guide you on the next steps to obtain the records you need.

About Calabrese Law Associates

Calabrese Law Associates is a Massachusetts-based law firm focused on real estate, construction and condominium law throughout the Greater Boston area and beyond. The firm represents unit owners, associations and developers in matters involving association governance disputes, construction defects and property transactions.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Calabrese Law Associates, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.calalaw.com/

SOURCE Calabrese Law Associates