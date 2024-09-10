Calabrio Announces the Appointment of Robert Rivera as Chief Sales Officer

Calabrio's appointment of new Chief Sales Officer Rick Rivera and his role in accelerating the company's growth.

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Calabrio, the workforce performance company, today announced the appointment of Robert Rivera as Chief Sales Officer (CSO). Rivera is responsible for accelerating Calabrio's growth with strategic new logos along with expanding on the company's existing key relationships and partnerships.

Rivera brings over two decades of technology sales experience to Calabrio, with a proven track record managing direct sales, partners and cross-functional teams. His deep expertise in building high-functioning sales teams and driving successful customer outcomes will be instrumental in Calabrio's continued growth. Rivera joins Calabrio's executive leadership team overseeing sales, enablement and partnerships globally and will report directly to Joel Martins, CTO and Interim CEO.

"Robert's extensive experience in developing top-performing sales teams, operational excellence and effective growth strategies will be invaluable as Calabrio continues to expand its market presence and deliver exceptional customer experiences," said Joel Martins. "We are thrilled to have Robert on board as we embark on the next phase of our growth."

Rivera comes to Calabrio from Dynatrace, where he served as GEO Vice President of Sales, LATAM. During his tenure, he played a key role in the company's IPO in 2019 and contributed to Dynatrace's successful growth trajectory, establishing it as a $1B+ revenue company in a highly competitive industry. Prior to Dynatrace, Rivera co-founded and served as SVP of Sales at Vigilant Enterprise Solutions, where he led the company to a remarkable 200% revenue growth during his tenure.

"This is a pivotal time to join Calabrio as the opportunities for expansion are significant," said Rivera. "My passion lies in coaching and developing global sales teams that drive impactful customer outcomes, and I am eager to contribute to Calabrio's expanding international footprint and support its mission of empowering customer-centric contact centers."

About Calabrio

Calabrio is a trusted ally to leading brands. The digital foundation of a customer-centric contact center, the Calabrio ONE workforce performance suite helps enrich and understand human interactions, empowering your contact center as a brand guardian. We maximize agent performance, exceed customer expectations, and boost workforce efficiency using connected data, AI-fueled analytics, automated workforce management, and personalized coaching. Only Calabrio ONE unites workforce optimization (WFO), agent engagement, and business intelligence solutions into a cloud-native, fully integrated suite that adapts to your business.

Calabrio, Calabrio ONE and the Calabrio logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Calabrio, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.

