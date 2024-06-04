Calabrio Continues Public Sector Momentum with StateRAMP and TX-RAMP Certifications

Announcement kicks off Customer Contact Week, June 3-6, 2024

LAS VEGAS, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Calabrio, the workforce performance company, announced at Customer Contact Week (CCW) its StateRAMP and TX-RAMP certifications of Calabrio GovSuite. These certifications add to Calabrio's existing Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization, confirming their dedication to meeting the stringent security standards required by federal, state and local government agencies.

The new StateRAMP certification allows Calabrio to offer its secure, cloud-based solutions to government agencies in 27 states, such as Florida, Texas, and California. TX-RAMP, a more rigorous, state-specific certification, improves Calabrio's capacity to work with government entities based in Texas.

"Calabrio is dedicated to providing public sector customers with a secure intuitive software suite that can easily adapt to a hybrid workforce, and improves contact center agent and citizen experiences," said Mark Hagan, Vice President of Sales: Public Sector, Calabrio. "GovSuite makes it easier for government agencies to save money, reduce risks and avoid service disruptions."

Calabrio GovSuite, a comprehensive cloud contact center solution designed specifically for government entities, has seen significant traction following its launch. Cloud technology provides rapid deployment, updates and scalability for future-proofing organizations. Robust security features meet the stringent requirements of FedRAMP, StateRAMP and TX-RAMP, ensuring that government agencies can confidently enhance their customer engagement and operational efficiency. Key features include:

Innovative cloud technology that reduces time, cost and resources.

Comprehensive view of contact center performance from a single source.

Tools that improve workforce performance, such as self-scheduling, automated coaching and integrated workflows, to help train, retain and attract employees.

Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and data analytics to identify and respond to trends.

Simplified, secure compliance by recording interactions across departments to capture actionable data.

Enhanced quality management from automated processes of recording, assessing and reporting to improve agent skillsets and service to citizens.

For more information about Calabrio's GovSuite and its public sector solutions, please visit: https://www.calabrio.com/products/calabrio-govsuite/.

About StateRAMP

StateRAMP is the premier authority in cloud security standards for state and local governments. By providing a standardized approach to assessing and authorizing cloud services, StateRAMP empowers government agencies to navigate the complexities of cloud security with confidence. Learn more at stateramp.org.

About Calabrio

Calabrio is a trusted ally to leading brands. The digital foundation of a customer-centric contact center, the Calabrio ONE workforce performance suite helps enrich and understand human interactions, empowering your contact center as a brand guardian. We maximize agent performance, exceed customer expectations, and boost workforce efficiency using connected data, AI-fueled analytics, automated workforce management, and personalized coaching. Only Calabrio ONE unites workforce optimization (WFO), agent engagement, and business intelligence solutions into a cloud-native, fully integrated suite that adapts to your business.

Calabrio, Calabrio ONE and the Calabrio logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Calabrio, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.

