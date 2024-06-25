Calabrio Enhances its Innovative AI-driven Business Intelligence Tools

Corresponding 2024 Summer Release free webinar offers in-depth Insights and Interaction Summary product demonstrations

MINNEAPOLIS, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Calabrio, the workforce performance company, unveiled its Summer of AI Innovation Summer Release announcement, featuring in-depth product demonstrations of its AI-fueled business intelligence tools, launch of new product capabilities and outline of its roadmap for Calabrio ONE—a cloud-based workforce performance suite for smarter and more efficient contact center operations.

Calabrio's announced innovations include new and improved products, along with expanded opportunities for agent self-training. Customer resources, including Calabrio Help Center, Learning Studio and open hours help provide smooth adoptions and seamless transitions into Calabrio ONE platform's new additions.

"Contact centers require faster, more precise and smarter performance information to streamline processes and deliver value," said Magnus Geverts, Vice President of Product Marketing, Calabrio. "Our technology, driven by AI, is a game-changer in boosting productivity, ROI and employee engagement. We will continue this speed of innovations and new-to-market solutions that contact centers need to provide best-in-class service to customers."

With its acquisition of Wysdom's AI chatbot technology, Calabrio enhances human and bot agent management which is critical to the future of the contact center. This growth improves the employee experience by making tasks easier to control.

Product News

Calabrio recently introduced several new solutions, utilizing AI tools to help agents be more productive and effective, and enhance customer service.

The company leads the way in innovation, starting with Bot Analytics, the industry's first Quality Management (QM) tool that automatically reviews all chatbot interactions, for greater customer experience. Harnessing the power of AI, it enhances quality by monitoring and improving performance quality of chat and voicebots. It organizes conversations, simplifies reviews and makes it easier to address issues.

Additionally, Calabrio Insights provides key business intelligence providing contact centers with the data for making strategic business decisions. Calabrio's advanced business intelligence tool is transforming how customers interact with reporting. Using the latest cloud technology, Insights offers more features and enhances self-service and AI-driven knowledge for everyone. With dashboard sharing, automated graphs and machine learning (ML)-powered analysis, customers can improve their call logging in the transition from Data Explorer to Insights.

Interaction Summary is the next level of achieving industry standards and improving the contact center experience for agents, making them more productive. It helps customers save on Handle Time and simplifies processes by summarizing contacts. AI-based technology will create uniform and unbiased summaries for each interaction, which boosts productivity and ensures consistency for logging and references. The feature reduces or eliminates after-call work time by summarizing every customer interaction for each agent individually, and automatically sends summaries to any CRM system

Lastly, Calabrio GovSuite meets the FedRAMP compliance requirements and provides state and nationwide workforce management (WFM) services to government agencies.

Webinar Details and Registration

In its free Summer Release webinar, Calabrio will showcase Insights, its powerful reporting platform powered by AI, and new features to Interaction Summary.

Webinar attendees will learn about other news and various updates, including:

GovSuite additions

Transcript enhancements

Insights AI add-ons

Demo of the Calabrio ONE suite

Calabrio's product roadmap for the remainder of 2024

Free webinar: Tuesday, June 25 and Thursday, June 27, multiple time zone options available. Register here.

