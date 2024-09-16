Calabrio ONE Awards Recognize Customers Driving Contact Center Innovation

Winners Celebrated at 2024 Calabrio Customer Connect Event

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Calabrio, the workforce performance company, today announced the annual ONE award winners during Calabrio Customer Connect (C3) in Las Vegas. In its eighth year, the ONE awards honor organizations and individuals utilizing Calabrio solutions to transform workforce optimization (WFO), customer experience (CX) and employee engagement. Awardees are announced onstage at C3 – enjoy VIP benefits and a donation to a charity of their choosing.

"Our customers continue to reshape the way contact centers use Calabrio's technology to improve their customers' experiences," said Joel Martins, CTO and Interim CEO at Calabrio. "Each recipient of a ONE award is driving industry-leading innovation, delivering exceptional customer service, and setting new benchmarks in the contact center industry. It's immensely gratifying seeing the measurable, impactful results and other successes awardees make with our products and we are excited to celebrate their work."

Winners are selected based on their ability to demonstrate revolutionary workforce performance that boosts customer and employee experiences. Companies, individuals, and Calabrio employees are all encouraged to nominate candidates. This year, 26 organizations were nominated. Calabrio has recognized almost 80 organizations with these awards since 2017, illustrating an ongoing dedication and drive to improve contact center operations, and customer and agent experiences.

Categories for the Calabrio ONE Awards include:

The Agent Advocate: Creating an exemplary employer environment

The Analytics Architect: Using data to bring their vision to life. This award is about first uncovering insights in your data and then bringing those insights to life.

The Champion: Enthusiastically meeting with other Calabrio customers and sharing their story

The Collaborator: Understanding the value of bringing together rich customer insights gained in the contact center and sharing with the larger organization

The Innovator: Transforming business operations through innovative technology adoption

The Insightful Expert: Knowing that accessible, timely, actionable data is the difference between contact center chaos and conquest

2024 Winners of the Calabrio ONE Awards:

Zach Christopherson and Rachel Burnett, Allegiance – The Agent Advocate

Amber Prause, Gordon Food Service – The Analytics Architect

Janessa Lucero-Hawthorne, AmeriGas – The Champion

Leading Insurance Provider – The Collaborator

Ericc Whetstone, Apple Leisure Group Vacations – The Innovator

Bry Raschko, Banner Bank – The Insightful Expert

According to Martins, "This is a time for us to recognize Calabrio users' advancements and accomplishments in the contact center in front of their peers. Everyone looks forward to doing this every year at C3, as it lets us thank attendees – not just in an email or call, but in person – for being a Calabrio customer.""

About Calabrio

Calabrio is a trusted ally to leading brands. The digital foundation of a customer-centric contact center, the Calabrio ONE workforce performance suite helps enrich and understand human interactions, empowering your contact center as a brand guardian. We maximize agent performance, exceed customer expectations, and boost workforce efficiency using connected data, AI-fueled analytics, automated workforce management, and personalized coaching. Only Calabrio ONE unites workforce optimization (WFO), agent engagement, and business intelligence solutions into a cloud-native, fully integrated suite that adapts to your business.

Calabrio, Calabrio ONE and the Calabrio logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Calabrio, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.

